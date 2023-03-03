Home World F-35 fighter jet engine has problems, the U.S. Department of Defense requires repairs worldwide – yqqlm
Original title: F-35 fighter jet engine has problems, the US Department of Defense requires repairs worldwide

F-35 fighter jet engine testing (US Air Force)

Overseas Network, March 3rdAccording to the U.S. “Air Force Times” report, on March 2 local time, the U.S. Department of Defense’s F-35 Fighter Joint Program Office stated that the F-35 fighter jets have engine vibration problems and require F-35 fighter jets around the world to be repaired within 90 days.

The F-35 fighter joint program office said in a statement that repairs to the F-35 fighter jets grounded since December 2022 will be carried out immediately, and short-term solutions can be completed within 4 to 8 hours. The statement did not elaborate on a short-term solution, saying only that it “mitigates the risk in the event of harmonic resonance”.

In December 2022, an American F-35B fighter plane had an accident while landing. The plane crashed and was damaged, and the pilot ejected to escape. The investigation found that a vibration problem with the engine contributed to the accident. Aircraft maker Lockheed Martin suspended deliveries of the F-35 after the crash. The company confirmed on the 2nd that delivery work has not yet resumed. The company has delivered more than 890 F-35 fighter jets around the world. (Li Fang from Overseas Network)

