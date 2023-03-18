Max Verstappen always wild, Fernando Alonso in top form, Ferrari detached from the top positions. The first day of free practice for the Arabian GP once again highlighted the supremacy of the Red Bull world champion, the fastest in both sessions on the Jeddah track. Verstappen didn’t appear at all tired from the stomach problems that made him arrive a day late and as soon as he took the wheel of his RB19 he grinded fast laps with disarming ease. And even in the race pace simulation in the final of free practice 2 he was very fast.

aston martin was born well — In his fight for the best time today he was opposed mainly by his teammate Sergio Perez (confirming the strength of Red Bull at the start of the season) and by Fernando Alonso. The two-time world champion Spaniard continues to drag Aston Martin upwards after his third place in Bahrain and today he stopped two tenths from Verstappen, in any case ahead of Perez’s second Red Bull. The AMR23 is a car born well and this day confirms it. Fourth place for the revived Alpine with Esteban Ocon, fifth for George Russell with the first Mercedes and sixth for Pierre Gasly’s second Alpine. Then Lance Stroll and Nico Hulkenberg with the always positive Haas at the start of the championship.

ferrari house — And Ferrari? Today the Cavallino revved low on the engine and the real performance will be seen tomorrow. Sure it’s a little scary to see Charles Leclerc (who will also be penalized 10 places on the grid for using the third ECU) e Carlos Sainz Junior only in ninth and tenth position, moreover ahead of the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton. And even more worrying is the news that today the reds have fitted the second internal combustion unit (ICE) on both single-seaters as a precaution. For Leclerc also second MGU-H installed. Substitutions that in the second match don’t leave us alone for the rest of the championship. McLaren was in trouble, finishing with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri in 12th and 19th place. Problems also for Alfa Romeo (Zhou 16th and Bottas 20th).