first free practice session of Australian Grand Prix, third act of the 2023 F1 championship.

Is there a challenger for Red Bull?

The RB19s of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez have so far dominated the appointments in Bahrain and Arabia, sharing pole positions and victories. Only the fastest lap set by the two-time reigning world champion in Jeddah allows the Dutchman to precede his boxmate by just one point in the standings. Albert Park is a decidedly particular circuit and starting from this first free practice session we will be able to begin to understand if there will be an opponent for Red Bull this weekend. A year ago Charles Leclerc and Ferrari dominated in Melbourne. 12 months later, the situation for the Scuderia di Maranello looks decidedly less rosy.

Session over, relive it with our minute-by-minute

04.45 – first mini-analysis by Federico Albano via Twitter.

04.30 – So this first free practice session ends prematurely, with Max Verstappen in front of Hamilton. The top 10 is completed by Perez, Alonso, Leclerc, Sainz, Norris, Gasly, Russell and Stroll.

Checkered flag

04.28 – The session will not be restored.

04.27 – Red flag. Sainz with hard rubber on the long run lapped in 23 “0, faster than Alonso with the same tire.

04.26 – Sargeant is stopped in Turn-12.

04.25 – Hamilton rises to second position, 4 tenths from Verstappen.

04.24 – Spin in Turn-4 for Verstappen, who thus destroyed a second set of soft tyres.

Max Verstappen runs off at the exit of Turn 4 👀 It’s been a challenging opening practice session across the grid! 😲#AusGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/o0iOHU0UoU — Formula 1 (@F1) March 31, 2023

spin of #Verstappen. it’s 3 times that in the first straight he does 324/325 which is one speed higher than what all the others do in the other straight, where he takes the top speed, so to speak. However, Max was unable to finish the lap any of the 3 times. #AustralianGP pic.twitter.com/1KdT1f6IW8 — Federico Albano (@Fred__18) March 31, 2023

04.23 – 23″7 for Perez with medium rubber, 23″1 for Alonso. Long run also for Sainz.

04.22 – Norris moves up to sixth position. Sainz is busy with hard rubber, Charles Leclerc will also be on the track shortly.

04.21 – 1’23″7 for Alonso who is the first driver engaged in the race pace.

04.20 – At the moment the Alfa Romeos are not performing well with Zhou 17th and Bottas 19th.

04.18 – Error in Turn-1 for Max, which postpones the attempt for the next lap.

04.17 – Verstappen is immediately relaunched.

04.16 – Green lightLet’s start once again.

04.15 – The Ferrari-powered Alfa Romeo and Haas have introduced the second internal combustion engine available on a par with Ferraris in Saudi Arabia. New components for Sainz’s Ferrari are also expected tomorrow.

04.13 – The GPS problem prevents the teams from communicating with the drivers, in fact the traffic problems before the interruption were evident.

04.10 – Track action will be restored soon.

04.08 – Let’s recap the top-10 at this break:

1. Verstappen

2. Perez

3. Alonso

4. Leclerc

5. Sainz

6. Gasley

7. Russell

8. Stroll

9. Albon

10. Plates

04.07 – Red flag for GPS problems. Verstappen was about to relaunch again with soft rubber.

🚩 RED FLAG 🚩 After an entertaining recent few minutes out on track, the session is red-flagged due to GPS issues #AusGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/8w4aWREMJ5 — Formula 1 (@F1) March 31, 2023

04.06 – Magnussen skids out of Turn-10 at high speed, but manages to maintain control of his Haas.

04.05 – Alonso takes third position with the soft tyre, less than a tenth the advantage over Leclerc.

In this first half of #Fp1 what we saw is the usual super #RedBullwhich flies everywhere and straight gives at least 5 kph to everyone at the moment. #Ferrari on soft it takes a huge gap on forehands but it’s not bad on slow. Cmq very soon for any evaluation #AustralianGP pic.twitter.com/i1GVUkJiEa — Federico Albano (@Fred__18) March 31, 2023

04.04 – Spin in Turn-1 for Yuki Tsunoda.

Perez runs through the gravel, traffic everywhere and Yuki runs out at Turn 1!!! 😲 What’s going on out there?! 🤯😅#AusGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/zIXkb4ubxq — Formula 1 (@F1) March 31, 2023

04.02 – Perez is also on the soft tyre, but goes long in Turn-3.

04.00 – This is the top-10 after 30′:

1. Verstappen

2. Perez

3. Leclerc

4. Sainz

5. Stroll

6. Albon

7. Plates

8. Alonso

9. Russell

10. DeVries

03.59 – Seventh time trial for Piastri, Leclerc positions himself in front of Sainz in third position 588 thousandths behind the Dutchman.

03.58 – Leclerc also launches with the soft tire, Sainz closes in third position, but nine tenths behind Verstappen.

03.57 – With Norris’ sixteenth time trial, the two Haas and the Alfa Romeos are at the bottom of the standings.

03.56 – 14th time for the McLaren driver, mistake for Russell who lifts his foot. Soft rubber now also for Sainz.

03.54 – Throws Plates with soft rubber. Behind him Russell with the same tire.

03.52 – The only driver without a time is Lando Norris. 18th and 19th position for Zhou and Bottas with the Alfa Romeos.

03.50 – Verstappen drops below 1’19”: 1’18″790.

03.49 – Fourth tempo by Albon, fifth by Nyck De Vries.

03.48 – Verstappen signals via radio that according to him the problem is the setting of the rear brakes.

03.47 – Verstappen replies to Perez, but there are only 15 thousandths of an advantage even with the soft tyre: 1’19″278 the new reference.

03.45 – This is the top-10 after the first 15 minutes of PL1: Perez takes the lead in 1’19″293.

1. Perez

2. Verstappen

3. Stroll

4. Gasley

5. Albon

6. Hamilton

7. Sainz

8. Leclerc

9. Russell

10. Tsunoda

03.44 – Fifth Sainz, seventh Leclerc at the end of their third timed lap.

03.43 – Hamilton lost the rear in the very fast left-right and managed to keep control of the car.

03.42 – Leclerc is working with hard rubber like Sainz, the SF-23 #16 is equipped with a camera in front of the bottom tie rod to monitor the behavior of the car.

03.41 – Digression in the gravel for Magnussen in Turn-3.

03.40 – You take the head now Max in 1’19″332Perez is two tenths away, but with the medium tyre.

03.39 – Via radio, Verstappen reported that the changes are terrible, both when shifting and downshifting.

03.38 – Stroll is approaching two tenths of a second from Perez with the same tire.

03.36 – Perez flies to 1’20″267 with medium rubber, Verstappen pays a second.

03.35 – Sainz is second with the hard tyre, Verstappen started the job with the soft tyre.

03.34 – 1’23″019 for Stroll who takes the lead with medium tyres.

03.33 – Only Albon and Verstappen are left in the pits.

03.32 – Lots of traffic on the track from the very first minutes, home idol Oscar Piastri can also be seen on the track.

03.31 – The Ferrari of Carlos Sainz immediately on the track.

03.30 – Green light at the bottom of the pit lane, the first free practice session of the Australian Grand Prix begins.

03.25 – 18°C ​​the air temperature, 30°C that of the asphalt.

03.20 – On Thursday alone, 60,000 visitors were registered at the racetrack. According to forecasts, there will be 450,000 spectators overalla figure that would beat the record set by Austin in 2022 when 420,000 people attended the weekend.

03.15 – We begin our report by recalling that in the light of the penalties inflicted on Ocon and Alonso in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia the pitches were enlarged by 20 centimeters providing them with a signage line in the middle to help the driver position the car. At the end of free practice, the pilots will try to settle on the grid using this new aid.