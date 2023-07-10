F1 British GP 2023: Terruzzi’s report cards

Also this year my report cards double: on Sunday, immediately after the race, in text format, and then in audio format. Save the article in your favorites so you don’t lose it! And if you too want to rate the Formula 1 drivers, write the report card of a driver of your choice in the comments on my Facebook page using the hashtag #pagelleterruzzi: the most beautiful will be included in the next report cards!

Here are my report cards from the Formula 1 British GP held at Silverstone:

Vote 10 to Norris. Resurfaced alongside McLaren. He often laughs but made Hamilton cry by keeping him behind in the final. After putting Verstappen behind at the start. Well, with compliments as they say in Isernia.

Rated 9 in Piastri. It should be remembered that this is a novice, assisted by a master of the wheel and of living, Mark Webber. He pulled all weekend without a single blunder. There are people around who talk about him as a phenomenon. Do we blame him? Hand.

Max Verstappen precedes Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri

© Ryan Pierse / Red Bull Content Pool

Rated 8 in Albon. It’s not that it’s strong every now and then… it’s always strong. With Williams, not with a Prinz NSU, with all due respect. I’ll bet a Boer that by Christmas someone who counts will call him on the phone to talk about the future. Well?

Vote 7 to Russell. He was putting right a comforting weekend, especially against Hamilton. He put down a pass on Leclerc of a certain thickness. Then the Safety Car stole him. But, in short, good lanky.

Vote 6 to Sargeant and Hamilton. The Yankee: Eleventh, poor son. Voting rewards progress and little point failure. He would have deserved it, as compensation for those who work their luck without anyone noticing. Sir Lewis, awarded beyond measure but once again on the podium, to tell the temper of the well-known model.

Vote 5 to Leclerc and Sainz. They are not to blame, given the situation. But let’s avoid these squabbles over the radio, come on. Also because the troubles are elsewhere and there is no need to complicate a very complicated life.

Vote 4 to Alonso. Nothing, dead like a Phonola, a Philco with the tubes gone. What’s going on Fernando? Something about the verdona, one supposes, which puts into reduced gears after a rocket start.

Vote 3 to Perez. It’s not worth making ganassa on Sunday, if on Saturday you evaporate me like the Milanese nebiun of the good old days. A horrifying World Cup, let’s be honest. Sergione, watch out that by dint of taking pay, they reduce your pay.

Sergio Perez in tussle during the British GP

© Dan Mullan / Red Bull Content Pool

Vote 2 to Stroll. Nothing, there’s no way. By dint of taking them he started giving them. Below the belt. One figure after another, too. Waiting for good news, we raise the vote for him.

Vote 1 to Pitt, in the sense of Brad. So, for no specific reason. Just to bring down the average a bit for someone who is always strong on certain fields. It’s all envy, of course.

Vote 0 to Verstappen. Why? To avoid that 10 goes to the head. So, tracchete, the 1 in front has disappeared. But can it? Here yes.