F1, Leclerc: ‘The updates are on the right track’. Pilots conference in Miami

The Formula 1 stops at Miami, in Florida, for the fifth round of the 2023 World Championship. A rather relaxed atmosphere on the eve and riders at a press conference who talked about the eve of this round spent in the name of fun among promotional events, other sports and shows around the USA. Apparent calm given that tomorrow, with the first free practice (live all 20 su Sky) we will begin to get serious and see the “effects” of the updates of many teams. There is some confidence to that effect in the words of Leclercwho reaffirmed the gap from Red Bull but also expressed feelings of optimism for the progress of Ferrari: “I’m sure the updates will take us in the right direction.” While emphasizing that “Red Bull is very strong in the race”.

Below all the pilots conference in Miami

