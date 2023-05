MONTECARLO – Max, a pole with the smash. Verstappen almost crushes Red Bull to the wall, a couple of times in a row, yet puts them first in qualifying in Monte Carlo. Receives the Pirelli trophy from former tennis player Maria Sharapova, nothing more fitting. With an impossible lap for humans, the Dutchman also takes away the whim of the first pole in the Principality, which is also the 23rd of her career and her third this year. For 84 thousandths she extinguishes the dream of…