FAA system failure has delayed more than 9,900 flights

On January 11, local time, according to data from the flight tracking data company FlightAware, due to a system problem at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on the morning of the 11th, as of 20:00 EST on the same day, 9,904 flights in the United States have been delayed. , 1339 flights were cancelled.

It is reported that due to the corruption of a database file in the aviation mission notification system, the US Federal Aviation Administration issued a grounding order at 7:30 EST on the same day, temporarily stopping all domestic flights in the United States for 90 minutes. . This is the first time in about 20 years that the United States has suspended flights across the country, and a large number of passengers have been affected and have to wait for hours at the airport.

The US Federal Aviation Administration said it was further investigating the cause of the problem and said that there is currently no evidence that a cyber attack has occurred, and they will take all necessary measures to prevent such accidents from happening again.

According to reports, major U.S. airlines including United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines all reported that 40% or more of their flights were delayed or canceled on the 11th. Airline officials expressed confidence that normal operations will basically resume before the 12th.

(CCTV reporter Xu Tao)

