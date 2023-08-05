Fabi, Lazio black shirt mortgages, the cheapest in Friuli

Buying a house with a mortgage in Milan, Rome and Naples costs a total of 100,000 euros more than at the end of 2021. According to data processed by Fabi for ANSA, the purchase of a property for 350,000 euros, in the three main Italian cities, with a bank loan of 250,000 euros for 25 years and a cash advance of 100,000 euros, today entails a total outlay, including the interest paid to the bank, of over 500,000 euros, approximately 25% more than the 400,000 that would have been required until just over a year ago. The estimate – calculated with the market averages for March, when the ECB rate was 3.5%, therefore 0.75 percentage points lower than the 4.25% approved on 27 July last – refers to the surveys in the North , in the Center and in the South. In detail, Lazio, with an average rate of 4.42% is “black shirt” in the regional ranking of interest rates, not far from Calabria with 4.40%, while the primacy of the cheapest belongs to in Friuli Venezia Giulia, 3.65%. Translated in terms of costs, it means that for a loan of 125,000 euros, at 25 years, those who want to buy a house in Lazio get to pay 697 euros per month against 643 for those who bet on Friuli Venezia Giulia. The gap grows with the increase in the amount of the loan: for a mortgage of up to 200,000 euros, in Lazio, the monthly installment rises to 1,115 euros against 1,028 in Friuli Venezia Giulia; for a loan over 250,000 euros, on the other hand, the difference is even more marked, marking 1,394 against 1,285 euros per month. Things are no better in Abruzzo and Molise, Veneto, Sardinia, Sicily and Puglia where the average rate is over 4.20%. Emilia Romagna, Basilicata and Trentino Alto Adige resist below 4%. Translated, on an annual basis, in Lazio, Calabria, Abruzzo and Molise the heaviest bill is paid. Compared to Friuli Venezia Giulia, at the end of the year, a loan requested in Lazio can cost from 790 to 1,331 euros more, in Calabria from 735 to 1,346 euros, in Abruzzo and Molise from 425 to 1,982 euros more.

