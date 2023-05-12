Home » Fabio Fazio towards Discovery, the countdown begins
The future of Fabio Fazio it would have already been written and it would not be in Rai. The contract that bound him to Viale Mazzini for another three years was not renewed, no one would ever show up again. The most accredited rumor, which many take for granted, is that the conductor arrives at Discovery, where he is already the manager Beppe Helmet He had brought Maurice Crozza and where the comedian continued to satirize with Cross brothers. Switching to Discovery would be a huge loss for Rai.

A sensational change for the host of What’s the weather like, after 40 years of career in Rai (he would have celebrated them in October). The Meloni government had promised to change public television, the management and a number of conductors. Fazio was the first to end up in the crosshairs, despite the success of the programme, the prestigious guests and the quality of the offer. But why eliminate Fazio? The part linked to current affairs in which the guest journalists discussed the choices of the government, rights, the tragedy of immigration, the war would have been very annoying. But distorting the program, offering only part of the show, could not be a viable choice. Fazio’s contract would remain firm for months.

At that point it was understood that there were no outlets. But the public service revolution does not concern only Rai 3, and the fate of Fazio. For weeks there have been rumors about a changing of the guard also on Rai 1, with the arrival of Pino I teach in the place of Flavio Insinna in the pre-evening band, strategic. The Sanremo Festival was also targeted; Fiorellowith irony, began his campaign to defend Amadeus, which has built record editions in the last three years, from all points of view. Music quality and ratings, young audience brought back in front of the TV. In 2024, according to the armored contract signed with the former CEO Carlo Fuortes he will still be artistic director and conductor. But there was speculation that in order to “normalize” the show, someone might have put their nose into the artistic direction. Amadeus would not allow it, the package is complete.


