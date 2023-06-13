Home » Fable: Xbox Showcase Trailer Was In-Game And Captured From Xbox Series X
World

by admin
During the Xbox Games Showcase 2023 we finally reviewed the new Fable by Playground Games with a fun and captivating trailer. A few hours after the event, Lukas Koelz, the game’s lead lighting artist, revealed that what was shown were actually in-game sequences, registrate da Xbox Series X Moreover.

The confirmation comes from two posts on Twitter by the developer of Playground Games, in which he states that the scenes “were completely in-game” and that everything was captured by the Xbox Series X version, where the PC version is often used in these cases. as the best from a graphic point of view.

Clearly the video presented yesterday does not offer great information on the actual gameplay of Fable, but at least yesterday we saw the game in action after several years of radar silence.

Fable is currently in development for PC e Xbox Series X|S, with a release date yet to be announced. If you missed the presentation of this and the other games shown last night, here’s our recap with all the announcements and trailers of the Xbox Games Showcase 2023 + Starfield Direct.

