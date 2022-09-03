Listen to the audio version of the article

Macau, July 2017. The ATM of the Venetian Casino is unusually deserted because right there, in that cluster dedicated to washing dirty money, the Chinese government has just started testing facial recognition.

A very effective deterrent, so much so that a few days later the police in neighboring GuangDong would have dismantled a vast network of ghost banks that took rivers of Hong Kong dollars from yuan accounts. Technique so invasive that from then on tools such as facial recognition or video surveillance through the most sophisticated devices have become means of ordinary administration for internal control, defense of national security and, also, to enhance the export of hybrid technologies, civilians and military personnel that Beijing has placed in half the world.

Security costs of $ 210 billion

It is no coincidence that on the domestic front, Chinese spending on public security in the last decade has more than doubled to reach $ 210 billion in 2020: an outlay 7% higher than declared defense spending. In the latest Work Paper by Premier Li Keqiang approved by the Plenary of the Chinese Parliament, the increase linked to the armed forces and the costs of maintaining the war machine was a record, equal to 7.1 per cent, but still below what spent on controlling the population with facial recognition systems.

The obsession with data security has not faded, quite the opposite. Five years after the Macau ATMs, the Cybersecurity Authority, in the meantime strengthened thanks to very strict legislation, got its hands on the precious algorithms that the most technologically advanced and internationalized Chinese companies kept as the most precious of treasures.

But it is on the front of new dual-use technologies, civil and military, that China risks the most. Thanks to the ploy of dual use sophisticated control systems made in China such as Hikvision, have been exported and then also blocked because they are suspected of being used for non-civil but military purposes. For this reason, dozens of Chinese companies have ended up on the infamous black list of US President Donald Trump, which was later perfected by his successor Joe Biden. For this same reason, Nvidia will no longer supply its sophisticated chips needed to run the complex machine of Chinese control.