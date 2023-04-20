Home » Facebook and privacy, US agreement worth $725 million: user requests possible until August
World

Facebook and privacy, US agreement worth $725 million: user requests possible until August

by admin
Facebook and privacy, US agreement worth $725 million: user requests possible until August

Facebook users have until August 25 this year to claim their share of the $725 million settlement settlement that recently settled a lawsuit over alleged privacy violations by the social media company. The news, reported by CNBC, refers to what was published from a recently online site relating to the US User Profile and Privacy Litigation Initiated by a Group of Consumers/Facebook Users (Case No. 3:18-md-02843-VC in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California).

According to the plaintiffs, it is the “largest recovery ever obtained in a data privacy class action and the most Facebook has ever paid to settle a private class action”.

The lawsuit was filed in 2018 after Facebook revealed the information of 87 million users had been improperly shared with data analytics firm Cambridge Analytica. People with an active Facebook account in the United States between May 2007 and December 2022 therefore have until next summer to submit a liquidation request. The amount of the sums recognized to individual consumers/users has not yet been established because the payments depend on the number of users who will send the requests and how long each user has maintained a Facebook account.

Find out more

See also  US-Taiwan. formal commercial initiative negotiations are underway

You may also like

The United States fines a company $300 million...

Miguel Díaz-Canel has been confirmed as president of...

Yemen, the screams and the crowd: more than...

“Putin has sent one of his doubles to...

what it is and how it could work...

Wagon of a freight train derails in Florence,...

Xia Baolong, who fears that Hong Kong people...

Explosions In The Sky will close their tour...

“China has supersonic drones”, US alarm. Here’s what...

Ostoja Mijailović on Red Star and Partizan in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy