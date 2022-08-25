Listen to the audio version of the article

Eight social networks, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Twitter and Youtube, have erased an influence campaign to promote American interests abroad by attacking those of Russia, China and other countries from their platforms. It is the first such campaign to be discovered and removed, as the Washington Post points out, citing a report by researchers from the Sandford Internet Observatory and the research firm Graphika. The accounts behind the operation often passed off as media or non-existent people, posting content in at least seven languages, including Russian, Arabic and Urdu.

First US influence campaign

Meta, which controls Fb, Instagram and WhatsApp, explained that the country of origin of the profiles is the US, while Twitter indicated the United States and Great Britain as the alleged countries from which the activity was managed, according to the report. Until now, state-directed influence operations on social networks such as Facebook and Twitter had been attributed mainly to Russia, China, Iran and other opponents of the US.

The precedents of Russia and China

Moscow in particular has sown misinformation in the Western world since the 2016 US elections, while Beijing has used social media mainly to polish its image abroad and counter allegations of human rights abuses. The Russian networks VKontakte and Odnoklassniki are among the platforms used for the pro-US campaign. However, none of the various campaigns promoted reached a large audience. Most of the posts and tweets received “a handful” of likes or retweets, the researchers point out, and only 19% of the fake accounts that were exposed had over 1000 followers.