Listen to the audio version of the article

Metathe company that owns Facebookis planning a new wave of layoffs in the coming months that could eventually be the same size as the big cut implemented in November.

This was reported by informed sources to the Wall Street Journal.

I new cuts, the first tranche of which is expected to be announced next week, will hit “non-engineering” roles particularly hard. In conjunction with the layoffs, the sources said, several projects will be downsized or closed, including those carried out by Reality Labs, the Meta division that deals with the metaverse.

Last year the company fired 11,000 employees, 13% of its employees and the largest wave of layoffs in its 18-year history