“Facial recognition for prevention and investigation”, Piantedosi’s idea for the right to security. Sensi (Pd): “It is not allowed”

“Video surveillance is a fundamental tool. Its progressive extension is an objective shared with all the mayors. The Facial recognition it gives further and significant possibilities for prevention and investigation. It is clear that the right to security must be balanced with the right to privacy. There is a point of balance that can and must be found. Just in these days we have started specific discussions with the Guarantor to find a shared solution “. Matteo Piantedosiin an interview with the national newspaper, speaks – even after the rape in Milan which took place in the Central station – of the interventions in the three large metropolitan cities, Rome, Milan and Naples: “We have long had frequent high-impact operations at the stations. The positive results, which did not solve the problem, then led me to agree a directive with the mayors for expand controls in neighboring areas and permanently insert this reinforced security device in the coordinated control plans of the territory”.

Actually that of Facial recognition it is a very delicate issue to which the EU has already expressed itself in a negative way. In recent days, with the need to regulate Artificial Intelligence (AI), an agreement was signed by the political groups in the Eurochamber which in fact eliminates the more invasive use of some technologies. “Our proposal provides for the prohibition of some unacceptable practices such as ‘social scoring’, i.e. the classification of social behavior on the Chinese model, the stop to algorithms that read emotions in work or educational contexts and the prohibition of the use of biometric cameras facial recognition in public places,” he explained Brandon Benifei, MEP of the Democratic Party and rapporteur of the text. What is certain is that there will be a battle over the absolute ban on the use of artificial intelligence facial recognition technologies without the consent of the interested parties because the EU Council could pass an exception linked to the national security. With the green light from the EU institutions, the text will return to the Chamber in Strasbourg for final approval. The imperative is to rush, reaching the final ok within the year. But the matter is delicate and unprecedented if we consider that the EU is about to be the first in the world to set rules in the sector. “I am sorry to inform the Interior Minister that the facial recognition in public places is NOT allowed in our country today. A moratorium prohibits it until the end of 2023. I will fight for the moratorium to become a ban, waiting for Europe to say a definitive word” Filippo Sensi of the Democratic Party writes on Twitter.

On the subject of security, the head of the Viminale also says there is a desire to “increase the presence of the police force in highly frequented places: above all stations, but also hospitals and commercial areas. Because this has a positive impact in terms of prevention and deterrence”. The interior minister explains that the intention is to extend the plan to other metropolitan areas as well: “The strategy, the commitment and the objectives – he says – are the same with respect to the three largest cities: more divided among the people, in the places where it is most needed, to ensure greater safety”. And on the fact that those responsible for the crimes are arrested but then often go back to doing what they were doing before, he explains: “Thanks to the professionalism of the police forces, those responsible for individual crimes are increasingly identified and brought to justice. Then the law takes its course. I don’t think prison can always be the only solution. For this reason, other instruments of an administrative nature must also be strengthened, for example as regards the component of crimes committed by foreign citizens. For example, in Milan since the beginning of 2023 there have been 11 voluntary homicides against 13 in the same period of 2022, while sexual violence has been 87 compared to 116 last year. This is why there has been talk of the opportunity for i for some timeincrease returns and expulsions, necessarily strengthening the Cprs”. In Milan, Piantedosi continues, “the situation is improving but it is certainly not enough, as demonstrated by the rape that took place in the lift, a very serious and shocking event”. The Minister of the Interior explains that to solve problems related to security “the work of the police force is essential but it is not enough. Action must be taken to combat the degradation and growing social exclusion which end up fueling criminal phenomena and insecurity. Problems of safety, discomfort and social marginalization are closely linked. This is why communication and loyal collaboration with the mayors is important, and they should not be left alone. This is why we are also orienting the destination of important resources”. Finally, Piantedosi stresses that “the local police are an essential part of the security system and that every possible reflection is needed on the adaptation of its functions”.