Euroleague has announced that Facundo Campaco has been registered.

Source: MN Press

The EuroLeague announced on Wednesday that Argentine playmaker Facundo Campaco has been registered and will be able to play for the red and whites until the end of the season in all competitions. This was also confirmed on the official website of the strongest competition, which made it definitive that he will have the right to play in the matches expected by Dusko Ivanovic’s team –

Facundo Kampaco came to Red Star Meridianbet to help in the fight for the TOP 8 of the Euroleague, but until now, due to administrative problems, he has not been able to be on the field. The Argentinian playmaker came with the ambition to help the team reach the TOP 8 stage of the Euroleague. After the failed transfer to Real Madrid from Dallas, he decided to come to Red Star and play there in the strongest Euro-competitions. Campazzo still had to wait, because Zvezda was banned from registering new players for the club’s strongest competition at the end of last year due to administrative errors.

The club from Mali Kalemegdan appealed to the Court of Sports Arbitration in Lausanne, and addressed the executive director of the Euroleague, Marshall Glikman, expecting positive news, which did not come. Glikman refused the appeal to be registered. After that decision, the players went to the games wearing t-shirts with a message of support for their new teammate, which read #FreeFace. Campazzo then took matters into his own hands and also addressed Marshall Glickman via email, but his personal request was not honored either and the Argentine had to accept that he would have to wait until March and the match with Bayern on the 2nd. March (Thursday) at 7 p.m. And Dusko Ivanovic’s team wants to win after a heavy defeat against Alba in the previous round.