FAI-CONFTRASPORTO The Federation is asking for national regulations. Mayor Sala proposes mandatory sensors for trucks in Milan – News

FAI Conftrasporto – Federation of Italian Road Hauliers – expresses a negative opinion on the initiative of Mayor Sala who, starting next October, wants to ban the circulation of all trucks weighing 3.5 tonnes and more without blind spot sensors.

The Federation believes that the solution proposed by Mayor Sala represents an instinctive response to a problem which, up to now, has not had a uniform solution either in Europe or, least of all, nationally.

While not disregarding the delicacy of the issue, FAI Conftrasporto deems it essential to find unambiguous answers at national and non-municipal level, as the real risk is that of finding ourselves faced with 8,000 different approaches, or as many as there are Italian municipalities.

In this regard, we believe that the most appropriate forum is the reform of the highway code recently launched by the Government, within which certain criteria should be included to be agreed also with the truck manufacturers, for a univocal solution at national level.

At the same time, it would also be appropriate to subject the circulation of bicycles and scooters to more stringent rules to protect the safety of users of these vehicles and other road users (for example by providing for adequate size of cycle paths, a ban on traffic against traffic and a ban on wearing headphones and earphones and helmet obligation).

