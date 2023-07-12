FAI-CONFTRASPORTO Uggè: Government initiatives positive, but they need to become operational soon – News

Paolo Uggè, president of Fai – Conftrasporto, returned to speaking on the most important topics of the sector, emphasizing how encouraging and important the initiatives on the table are and placing above all the attention on the need for these to become operational soon.

“There is no doubt that there is a lot of irons on the fire. Bills, interventions in Europe, changes to the highway code: all concrete initiatives that welcome the proposals of the road haulage federations.

However, it is decisive that the times with which the provisions will be made operational be accelerated. There is no doubt, for example, that the allocations for sea-bonus and iron-bonus are important, but the question that comes from businesses and territories (especially from Sicily) is: when will the incentives actually be available?

We share the proposals to amend the Highway Code. However, if the resources for the indispensable measures are not made available to the operators, the companies do not feel the effects of these benefits. If new and stricter road safety regulations are introduced and then a serious policy of controls is not imagined, we are in the field of announcements.

Certainly positive, but always announcements. In this regard, I am obliged to relaunch the putting back into circulation of the CMRs which contributed so much to the roadside checks of heavy vehicles. The proceeds of the sanctions exceeded the costs incurred, so why not replicate that experience?

The fact that the Government has transposed the EU directive which allows transport companies to be able to use vehicles from other European countries (a sort of liberalisation) is certainly positive, but it does not foresee, if the rental has a motor vehicle as its object, that this must be a euro 6, it means denying any intention announced on commitments in favor of the environment.

It becomes quite clear that without a limit, possible for the directive, on the class of motor vehicle we will find ourselves invaded by ancient ruins which, in addition to increasing the values ​​of air pollution, will favor insecurity and episodes of unfair competition.

I could mention other issues but I will limit myself to the most important one, which in my opinion is decisive. If a moment of confrontation is not established at a political level between the ministry and the responsible associations, there will be the risk of misunderstandings and space will be given to characters who, in order to prove their existence, will end up by stirring up the category in difficulty and making dissatisfaction grow for the lack implementation of agreed measures. Things that have already happened.

Politics cannot and must not be based only on announcements of initiatives. Even if these are acceptable, the deferment of the entry into force of the promised measures, in the long term, causes elements of distrust to grow on which, as I said before, the meddlers play.

It is true that, at this juncture, the Executive is called to address complex issues that have been left unresolved for too long, but the failure to materialize the commitments in the end only fuels feelings of distrust.

Fai/Conftrasporto will propose, within the next few weeks, a comparison with the Unatras federations, in order to define a unitary path that produces the start of results that the category expects on various topics.

It would be very appropriate for the initiatives already announced to become a reality. An example for all, the table of rules”.