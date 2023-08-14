Home » FAI-CONFTRASPORTO Uggé: “Marebonus is excellent news. It is important to encourage intermodality” – News
FAI-CONFTRASPORTO Uggé: "Marebonus is excellent news. It is important to encourage intermodality" – News

FAI-CONFTRASPORTO Uggé: "Marebonus is excellent news. It is important to encourage intermodality" – News

“Marebonus is excellent news“. The president of Fai-Conftrasporto Paolo Uggè enthusiastically welcomes the news of the measure that encourages intermodality, in the transition from road to sea, at the center of the last meeting of road haulage associations with the Minister of Transport.

“The Interministerial decree which establishes the methods for allocating and disbursing resources, starting from 2023, and guarantees the disbursement of those allocated from 2023 to 2026, for an amount of 21 and a half million euros per year, is good, directly to the carriers, skipping parasitic intermediaries”, explains Uggè.

“The requests of our associative system have been accepted: Fai-Conftrasporto has always expressed itself in favor of measures to encourage intermodality, such as the Marebonus, capable of implementing the passage of goods from the road to the sea, with undoubted positive effects on the environment ”, concludes the president of Fai-Conftrasporto.

