FAI-CONFTRASPORTO Uggè: “The difficulties in accessing the Alpine crossings represent a serious limitation of transport” – News

From the Brenner Pass to the closure of Mont Blanc, with the shifting of heavy traffic to the Fejus: between the restrictions on trucks by Austria and the maintenance work on the tunnels, the Italian economy suffered from the difficulty of accessing European markets.

This was reiterated by the president of Fai-Conftrasporto, Paolo Uggè, who shares the concern expressed by the Deputy Minister of Transport Edoardo Rixi, also with regard to the Tenda tunnel (where there is a problem with France for the passage of heavy vehicles) and on the Colle della Maddalena for the adaptation of the road.

Uggè recalls how for some time the Federation of Italian Road Hauliers had sounded the alarm about the critical issues with which the country’s economy would have to deal. He critical issues that derive from the signing of the Transport Protocol, part of the Alpine Convention.

“Now – states Uggè – we have arrived at the point. When the Mont Blanc tunnel was closed in the 2000s, the government calculated the economic damage suffered by Italy at 3 billion euros. Today the obstacles that extend to other crossing points in the Alpine arc risk being a serious limitation that could scuttle the recovery of our country”.

“Given that maintenance is necessary, the Government immediately brings the matter to the attention of the EU and asks to be able to use resources for the particularly affected economic sectors, which are not subject to state aid regulations, or which are additional to those fund already provided for by the PNRR”, concludes the president of Fai-Conftrasporto.