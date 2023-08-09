FAI-CONFTRASPORTO Uggé: “The exclusion of road haulage from the scope of the ART is good” – News

The president of FAI-Conftrasporto, Paolo Uggé, expressed his opinion on the decision of the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, to exclude the road haulage sector from the competences of the ART.

“We are very satisfied with Minister Salvini’s decision to exclude the goods road haulage sector from the competences of the ART, as he communicated during the FAI-Conftrasporto Assembly in Taormina last May, sharing the request to abolish the annual contribution from part of the category towards ART which has always been considered unfair.

We expect the Majority in Parliament to support Minister Salvini’s effort to approve the measure as soon as possible”, says Uggè.

