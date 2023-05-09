FAI / Sector tax credit release, Uggè: ‘We are on the right track’ – Transporters

Autotrasporto, “yet something is moving. In recent days, there was the release of 300 million euros of the tax credit for the transport sector. Full satisfaction was expressed by the president of FAI – Federation of Italian Road Haulers, a member of Conftrasporto/Confcommercio, Paolo Uggè (in the photo), who, while waiting to read the official text of the provisions that will be included in the Labor Law on a proposal from MIT, did not hide his joy in this regard: “We are on the right track”. what was declared yesterday by the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure – Matteo Salvini and the Deputy Minister – Edoardo Rixi, would also include the exemption for transport companies from paying the contribution for the functioning of the Transport Regulatory Authority, an exemption which for some time we ask that it be reiterated once and for all. We underline how much, especially in such complex situations, constant confrontation at a political level is fundamental”.