Home » FAI / Sector tax credit release, Uggè: ‘We are on the right track’ – Transporters
World

FAI / Sector tax credit release, Uggè: ‘We are on the right track’ – Transporters

by admin
FAI / Sector tax credit release, Uggè: ‘We are on the right track’ – Transporters

Autotrasporto, “yet something is moving. In recent days, there was the release of 300 million euros of the tax credit for the transport sector. Full satisfaction was expressed by the president of FAI – Federation of Italian Road Haulers, a member of Conftrasporto/Confcommercio, Paolo Uggè (in the photo), who, while waiting to read the official text of the provisions that will be included in the Labor Law on a proposal from MIT, did not hide his joy in this regard: “We are on the right track”. what was declared yesterday by the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure – Matteo Salvini and the Deputy Minister – Edoardo Rixi, would also include the exemption for transport companies from paying the contribution for the functioning of the Transport Regulatory Authority, an exemption which for some time we ask that it be reiterated once and for all. We underline how much, especially in such complex situations, constant confrontation at a political level is fundamental”.

See also  attempted murder hypothesis for female peers

You may also like

Vučić announced a meeting in Belgrade | Info

Rels B brings together 65,000 people in a...

In Cagliari, Palermo will find Goldaniga and Viola...

Serbia and Croatia in the Eurosong final |...

Arrested man who reported that a bomb was...

bad weather delays the two-way street

‘Trump sexually assaulted E. Jean Carroll in a...

Luke Black Only I’m Sleeping meaning and lyrics...

Fiat 600: new photos without veils

Israeli Airstrike on Gaza Strip Kills 3 Senior...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy