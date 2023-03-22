Lokky, the Italian Insurtech for small businesses, professionals and freelancers, has recently announced a partnership with FAI Service, a European leader and expert who has been providing services and solutions for the road haulage and logistics industry for over 35 years.

Thanks to a digital insurance technological platform, Lumesia Insurance Digital, supplied by Lokky and made “tailor-made” for the company, FAI Service offers its Italian customer base the possibility of accessing a personalized, simple, fast and totally digital to subscribe in real time the insurance coverage that best meets the real and specific needs of your business.

This is the first digital and data-driven platform completely dedicated to the world of hauliers and logistics that leverages FAI Service’s deep knowledge of the customer. The products offered were designed thanks to FAISERVICE’s partnerships with leading insurance companies so that, right from their conception, they were digital and with specific characteristics built on the knowledge of the customers themselves.

The platform has been in use since October 2022 on a limited number of customers to thoroughly test all its features, generating over 3,000 policies. Since 1 March 2023, the platform has been officially available to nearly 9,000 FAI Service customers.