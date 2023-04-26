Home » Failed moon landing lander of the Japanese private company Ispace-Corriere TV
(LaPresse) The Japanese company Ispace has attempted to land the Hakuto-R lander on the moon, but contacts with the spacecraft have failed a few moments before the moon landing. At the mission control center in Tokyo, the faces of the controllers went from an initial enthusiasm, because the carrier was achieving all objectives, to a clear tension. “We are unable to confirm the moon landing,” said Takeshi Hakamada, founder and CEO of Ispace. The spacecraft was carrying a mini lunar rover for the UAE and a toy-like robot from Japan designed to roll around in lunar dust. There were also items from private customers on board. If successful, the Japanese company would have been the first private company to make a moon landing. Only three governments have successfully landed on the moon: Russia, the United States and China. (LaPresse)

April 26, 2023 – Updated April 26, 2023, 09:21 am

