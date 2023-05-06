Failure on the Rome-Florence Fs line, delays of up to 6 hours

A Saturday in chaos for the Italian railway network, with commuters, tourists and fans stuck in delays lasting up to six hours.

Situation still critical, albeit improving, at the Firenze Santa Maria Novella station in Florence. High-speed trains still have delays ranging from a minimum of 80 minutes up to 310 minutes for two trains to Venice. A slight drop after the record peak of 400 minutes around five in the afternoon. There are still many passengers waiting, some of them camped on the floor. Queues continue at the ticket office and at the counters. The customer service staff of the FS group explains that the problem has been solved and that the trains are starting to run, but that delays still persist and it will take time to dispose of the inconvenience caused by the breakdown in Rome.

“The railway infrastructure in the part of the Rome junction where this morning an overhead power line failure blocked some trains for about three hours does not allow for dedicated flows for the various types of services. This – reads Fsnews – has made it very the management of the breakdown was more complex and amplified the effect and consequences until 17.00 when the whole infrastructure, after the reactivation at 12.40, returned completely efficient, at the end of the interventions of the RFI technicians”. “What happened today therefore confirms the need to continue with even more energy in the project to upgrade the network and separate the flows between the various types of services, given the level of seniority of the infrastructure and the continuous increase in the commercial offer”, concludes Fsnews.

To go shopping for a technical problem were the many passengers on board a hundred trains involved, including Intercity, regional and high-speed trains, some of which were cancelled. The travellers’ ordeal began around 9.30 when, as the Intercity 533 Rome-Ancona was passing, a pantograph came into contact with the electricity supply line a short distance from Rome Tiburtina. That train (on which several Lazio supporters were also traveling on their way to Milan for the championship match) and three other convoys were therefore routed to another line: a difficult operation which took over three hours and which inevitably created a cascading effect on departures and arrivals across the country. Not only.

The intervention of the Rfi technicians to repair the fault lasted almost eight hours and finished at 5pm.”Many have given up on the journey and left,” explained a traveler. Other passengers said they got off the trains and walked back to the station walking along the platforms, helped by security personnel. And on social networks, the photos of railway scoreboards showing the hours of delay that gradually accumulated multiplied, while someone wrote: “We have been hostage to Trenitalia for a thousand thousand hours. The TV inside the Frecciarossa no longer even says how many hours we are late. The assiduous and kind controller has disappeared. The looted bar. We are in the open countryside, stop. Resign yourself. There isn’t even a bit of healthy social anger”, tweeted Chiara Cruciati. “I miss the diesel locomotives”, added Luca Ziliotto.

On the trains and in some junctions, the workers distributed basic comfort items and there were many bivouacs of travelers who formed themselves over the course of the hours in the stations, such as in Florence Santa Maria Novella, where delays exceeded six hours: “Italy is now divided in half, don’t they realize it?” commented a man who had been waiting for hours with his wife. “Our 18.20 train to Milan was canceled and we discovered it when we arrived at the station – two girls said in line at the ticket office – either they find a solution for us or they pay us for a hotel because we don’t know where to go, it’s a shame”. The companies have guaranteed the reimbursement of the ticket in several cases, but this was not enough to contain the exasperation, also filtered through the comments of some parliamentarians. Some also recalled what happened only last April 20, when the wagon of a convoy, having gone off the tracks, had knocked down a pylon causing serious inconvenience in that case as well. “By now in our country train delays and breakdowns have an unacceptable frequency, it is certainly no coincidence that Italian rail transport is in the ranking of the ten worst lines in Europe”, attacked the deputy of Alleanza Verdi e Sinistra, Angelo Bonelli , posting the delays board at Termini and announcing a parliamentary question to the Minister of Transport Matteo Salvini “to find out what is happening to the Italian railway lines and why the lack of maintenance”. Senator Silvia Fregolent, of Italia Viva, also pointed the finger at “the state of health of the high-speed rail system, which lacks maintenance and modernization works. If Minister Salvini does not know how to spend the Pnrr money, invest it in this “, He says.

