Faizal Mostrixx, critic of his album Mutations (2023)

The Chemical Brothers made it known a couple of decades ago that it all started in Africa. Hearing this pitch from the Ugandan Faizal Mostrixxa collaborator of the Nyege Nyege collective, one wonders if things will continue in Africa as well.

“Mutations” It is his first full length and it is a very interesting album from different perspectives, but above all from the fact that Faizal Mostrixx He is a producer, but mainly he is a dancer. When listening contains this transcendental data, it ends up taking on an extra meaning: this is definitely music designed to move the body, and to do so in an artistic way.

It has sectors of unbridled hit decked out in an intelligent electronic interface that draws on polyrhythms, classic East African tones, amapiano and a good layer of experimentation. (“Onions and love”, “Mutations”), but the most it has is search. The path that the album takes suggests a producer completely stripped of prejudices, with the intention of making use of all the resources available in his own musicality, pulling numerous sound layers. (“Loosely” featuring Lesotho rapper Morena Leraba, “Back To Tanzania”), Afrofuturism (“Passing Through”, “Tunes of the Jungle”) and some tribal psychedelia (“Grandson”).

"Mutations" It works as a sampling of a world unknown to the West, it helps to think about the landscape of Kampala, the artist's city of origin and the country's capital. And above all it is a good incentive to deconstruct the musical metrics that we have incorporated in this part of the world and thus obtain a pleasant breath of fresh air and contagious rhythms.

Afrofuturism is the inspiring muse of this artist, it is the combination of ancestral wisdom with the provision of technology and the result is encouraging. Hopefully more artists of this class have the possibilities of exposure that a label like the Hamburger Glitterbeat gives, in this way Africa could resume the leading role on the global scene that it really deserves.