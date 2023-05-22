Home » Fake image of an explosion at the Pentagon spread on social media deceives algorithms and brings down Wall Street
Fake image of an explosion at the Pentagon spread on social media deceives algorithms and brings down Wall Street

Fake image of an explosion at the Pentagon spread on social media deceives algorithms and brings down Wall Street

A photo, allegedly generated by an AI system and showing an adjacent Pentagon explosion, quickly spread across social media this afternoon. In addition to some bewilderment among users, the false image has caused a sudden decline in the stock market American. A decline quickly recovered but which can mean losing or gaining large amounts of money in a market dominated by algorithms who buy and sell stocks within milliseconds. The image was “entered” into social circuits byaccount russo Rt (Russia today) and then removed. The Arlington County Fire Department quickly tweeted a message that the image was fake

The episode reinforces concerns about the effects that the spread of advanced artificial intelligence systems could have on the spread of fake news and counterfeit content. Three weeks ago the artificial intelligence and neural networks expert, Geoffrey Hinton considered one of the fathers of AI, he left Google explaining the reasons in an interview al New York Times in which also fears the possibility that these systems escape human controlor. Last March, a thousand experts signed an appeal asking to slow down the development of these technologies pending the definition of adequate rules and controls. It was cited in the appeal the dissemination of false information as one of the main risks.

Who are the anti-Putin “partisans” who claim responsibility for the raids in the Belgorod region

