Fake news, the European Commission warns Twitter: “If you want to operate in the EU, respect the laws”

If Twitter “wants to operate and do business in the European market, it must comply with the Digital Services Act. They are already designated as a major online platform, so from August this year our structures will apply the law, they will look at Twitter’s performance, if they respect the rules, if they take the necessary measures to mitigate the risk and take action against illegal content”.

This was underlined by the Vice-President of the European Commission Vera Jourovà, in a press point in Brussels.

Twitter recently withdrew from the EU Code of Conduct on disinformation, illegal content, hate speech and fake news. “The EU is not a place where we want to see Californian law imported – continues Jourovà – which is why I want to go back to underlining the collaboration” that the EU had with “people who worked at Twitter and with whom we collaborated for several years , on a code of conduct against hate speech and the code of conduct itself. We’re sorry, because Twitter had very savvy and determined people who understood that there must be some responsibility for platforms like Twitter.”

For Jourovà, “Twitter made a mistake: they chose the hard way of confrontation and this thing was well noticed by the Commission”.

“I know the code is voluntary, but rest assured: by leaving the code, Twitter has attracted a lot of attention to itself and its actions and compliance with EU laws will be scrutinized urgently and vigorously,” concludes Jourovà.