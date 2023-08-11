Fake undertakers in Belgrade | Info

The story of Belgraders who claim that the city is being raided by fraudsters who pose as undertakers and who charge 60,000 dinars more for the service is circulating on social networks.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

On the territory of the city of Belgrade, they allegedly Scammers have appeared who present themselves to people as employees of the PUC “Grebne Usluge”. A warning from a Belgrade citizen is circulating on social networks, who claims that it is a fraud because billing service for 60,000 dinars more.

“Hello. People who have a death case in Belgrade, be careful. Since after the death of a family member, a person contacts you and says that he is from the funeral PUK from the Belgrade cemetery and that he will come to your house to decide what equipment to buy for the funeral. That person does not work in a state funeral home and the equipment he offers is 60,000 more expensive than usual“, states his warning, which was published on the “story” on the “Serbialive_Beograd” profile on the “Instagram” social network.

Source: Instagram/serbialive_beograd/Printscreen

One user explained that people from PUK “Funeral Services” come to the address in case of a death that happened at home. He points out that the most important thing is to look at their identification.

“And then you agree on everything, as it usually goes. They have identification cards visible with them and show them properly. So, just pay attention to the ID. Or simply if the death was outside the house and you don’t want anyone to come to your house, it is best to go to the cemetery where you are planning the funeral or cremation and arrange everything there.“, stated one user.

One user added that something similar happened to her family, and that private undertakers had a tip that her family member had died. As he says, they had a tip 15 minutes after her father’s death!

“When my dad died less than 15 minutes after his death was declared, they called first, then second with offers (more expensive than they are). Luckily we had someone to tell us to unhook them because they do it like crazy. People don’t know where they are, they tell them to come and when they sign, they only understand what it is about. It’s scary how callous you have to be to deceive people in such pain“, this user added.

BONUS VIDEO:

00:09 The funeral takes away the bodies found on Bezaniska Kosa Source: Kurir

Source: Courier

(MONDO/Serbialive_Beograd)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

