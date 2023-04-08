Home World Fakundo Kampac’s goal Darijs Tompson MVP kola Euroliga | Sport
Fakundo Kampac's goal Darijs Tompson MVP kola Euroliga

Fakundo Kampac's goal Darijs Tompson MVP kola Euroliga

Facundo Campaco finished in second place in the selection for the MVP award in the 33rd round of the Euroleague.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

Facundo Campazo finished in second place, Darius Thompson is the MVP of the 33rd round of the Euroleague. The Red Star playmaker had a utility index of 33but the basketball player of the Spanish team was a shade better and with an index of 36, he was recognized as the most useful player of the penultimate round.

Baskonia beat Asvel (120:100) and kept their chances for the top 8. In that match, Thompson scored 23 points, with 12 assists, 4 rebounds and 3 steals. In the triumph against Olympiakos (87:79), Campazzo scored 20 points, with 8 assists, 5 steals and 3 rebounds. So he stayed behind the players of the team from Vitoria.

As for the individual performances in the 33rd round, the best scorer was Nigel Hayes-Davies (Fenerbahçe) with 26 points, Matias Lesor (Partizan) and Giorgos Papagiannis (Panathinaikos) were the best in rebounds, they had 9 each. Thompson was the best assist of the round with 12 assists, and Kamapaco stole the most balls, 5, which is also his career record. Walter Tavares (Real Madrid) and Josh Niebo (Maccabi) each had three blocks.

