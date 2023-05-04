FalComics 2023, WINDTRE promotes the Voce alle gamer project

From Friday 5 to Sunday 7 May WINDTRE participates in the 2023 edition of FalComicsthe comics and pop culture festival to be held in Falconara Marittima organized by LEG Live Emotion Group.

During the event will take place the Video gaming tournament “Falcomics E-Games 2023“ at the end of which, a special prize inspired by the theme addressed by WINDTRE with the “Voce alle gamer” project, aimed at girls who do not feel free to be themselves online, will also be awarded. The initiative is dedicated to inclusion in a context, such as that of gaming, perceived as strongly masculine, despite the fact that 47% of female players are online in our country.

In the video #Voceallegamer, created by WINDTRE, which will be screened during the festival, the professional gamer Mirko Pelliccioni, alias Tuberanza, supported by Diletta Begali, WINDTRE Ambassador and content creator, takes part in a real ‘social experiment’, that of playing online in clothes of a woman. He will discover how much, in his sector of her, the girls still cannot completely express their identity freely without being mocked or attacked and he will urge them to make their voices heard.

During the event, which reached 20,000 visitors in the last edition, visitors will be able to learn about the WINDTRE world in the space in Piazza Mazzini dedicated to customers. For the occasion YOUNG 5G*the offer designed for the under 30s, will become SPECIAL with an activation cost of 0 euro in the residual credit version.

For professionals with a VAT number, however, the offer is available SUPER FIBRA PROFESSIONAL up to 200 megs with connectivity voucher at a cost of 11.49 euros per month for 24 months, only in combination with the Mobile Professional offer. Furthermore, in order not to lose any business opportunity, there is the possibility of adding a second professional line for an extra 10 euros per month and with the ‘more secure office’ option, it is possible to navigate safely from a landline, free of charge, for first month.