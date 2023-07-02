Fall Out Boy actualizan “We Didn’t Start The Fire” de Billy Joel

the american band Fall Out Boy takes over from Billy Joel with an updated version of their smash hit “We Didn’t Start The Fire.” This song was his number 1 single of 1989 and its lyrics talk about a total of 118 cultural, political, scientific and sporting events that happened between 1949 (the year of the artist’s birth) and 1989, mostly in chronological order.

This new version of Fall Out Boy starts in the late eighties where it left off Joel. They cite Rodney King, George Floyd and Meghan Markle, but also Twilight, Iron Man and the death of Michael Jackson. Even Avatar, Jeff Bezos and Pokémon come out. The truth is that beyond the fact that the subject likes more or less, the truth is that it is very fun to review what our lives have been like in recent years through a song that has never been among his own favorites Joel, apart from his international success.

