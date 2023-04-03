After his most pop foray and the disappointing “Mania”which made many of their fans disengage from the group back in 2018, Fall Out Boy They return to their original sound, under the label that saw them born Fueled By Ramen and the production of Neal Avron, in the midst of the revival era of emo rock and pop punk, with the returns of groups like My Chemical Romance or Paramore, although the latter more oriented in their return to indie rock.

All these news that seemed to indicate, at least from the superficial, a good album by the band Patrick Stump, do they remain mere mirages or does it meet expectations? Well, the truth is that to a large extent it meets expectations, although it is not entirely a return to its beginnings, it has moments where the group experiments with sounds far from their repertoire that do not quite work. The band members themselves, at the height of the Marvel multiverse, describe it as an album created by a band like them, but belonging to a different universe. With this analogy they make it clear that the sound goes back to its beginnings, the opening of the album and single being a clear example of this. “Love From The Other Side”but without neglecting his more pop influences on songs like “Fake Out” or the second single from the album “Heartbreak Feels So Good”.

With this renewed emphasis on guitars, the band also lets us see their disco and funk influences on such notable tracks as “Hold Me Like A Grudge” o “What Time A Time To Be Alive”.

In short, the band manages to approach the chiaroscuro so typical of today’s society, leaving us with a wide contrast of sounds and an album that is not the best of their career, but that does allow us to reconcile again with those from Chicago.