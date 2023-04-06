by Roberta Ravello

The South Korea it is one of the countries in the world with the lowest rate of new births. For feminists it’s the fault of the patriarchyfor traditionalist men, however, it is the fault of the feminism.

65% of women of childbearing age say they do not want children and already in 2025 Koreans will be the second oldest people in the world after Qatar, with an average age of 46.5 years and with 20% over 60.

Whose fault is it? Of women, Korean men say, from president. Traditionalist men answer the feminists.

This open fight has its own folklore. Many women leave the house well dressed but with curlers on their heads, a symbol of “aesthetic rebellion” against mannequinincarnation of a plastic beauty that is difficult to achieve for the common woman and also stressful as an expectation. Because women, in addition to housework and outside work, must also be required perfection aesthetics, for example? There are no such expectations for Korean men.

Il radical feminism it took hold in South Korea as a rebellion against a particular regime restrictive towards them. He identifies himself in 4 B: basically 4 nono dating, no sex, no marriage and no procreation, words that start with the letter B in Korean. These women are on “strike” against being considered inferior compared to their peers, as well as being forced to work at much lower wages than their colleagues. Korea has the largest gender wage gap (31% versus the OECD average of around 12%). The workload It is huge: 1,915 hours per year, according to OECD surveys, against 1,791 in the United States, 1,669 for Italians and 1,349 hours for the Germans.

There are those who link overwork to low fertility rates and high numbers of suicides (among the highest in the world). For women there is not only work outside the home, but also within the home and in addition there is a rate of Domestic violence high. Not surprisingly, few women want to get married.

President Yoon Suk-yeol, a former magistrate, has suggested that feminism is to blame for blocking “healthy relationships” between men and women. Not of the same opinion are the feminists, for whom gender equality is the solution to the problems of marriage and the birth rate of the country.

In South Korea a married woman becomes part of her husband’s family and must submit to the wishes of the spouse’s family. The number of divorces in South Korea has increased significantly considerable with the emancipation of women and above all they are asking for it. All of this has not been without struggle and aggression from ex-partners, because culture is slow to change. As reported by WION, during 2019 the South Korean police found about 10,000 cases of domestic violence, where 98% of the victims are women. In South Korea, annual reports estimate a femicide every 1.8 days and 3.4 reports of sex crimes every hour.

Korean women have achieved successes such as the decriminalization of abortionbut there have been backlashes: the incumbent president has abolished the Ministry for Gender Equality, and feminists are accused of hide: hate men.

That’s probably not the case. It is only a social, economic and cultural problem, where the delay in recognizing the equal rights of women has led feminism to present itself in its most radical forms.

Working hours reduced for everyone, equal pay for the same job, less pressure of families over couples and less domestic violence would certainly help to achieve new harmonies.

