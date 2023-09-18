Home » Falling campaigns of Volkswagen | Info
World

by admin
The value of shares of the German giant “Volkswagen” has halved in the past two years.

Source: Profimedia

The shares of the German automobile concern “Volkswagen” (Volkswagen-VW), as reported by the German agency “DPA”, have been falling continuously since the middle of 2021. Then one share of this world‘s largest car manufacturer was worth 240, and now it is only 113 euros, “Jutarnji list” reports. .

In the last year alone, they fell by more than 20 percent… According to analysts cited by this agency, “investors believe less and less that VW, as it is, will regain competitiveness in the coming years.”

Its share in the key market in China is falling, but it is also facing a difficult problem of excessive costs in North America. And due to the slowness in the development of electric cars, it is at the tail end of the European manufacturers of these vehicles.

The main reason for the fall in VW shares, according to him to general manager Mihal Semotan, are threats of a marked decline in participation in the Chinese market. It now sells 40 percent of its production there. And his competition is getting stronger there.

In the first half of this year, the largest Chinese car manufacturer, BYD, managed to enter the world‘s ten largest car manufacturers. With sales of 1.25 million cars in China, it surpassed “Mercedes Benz”.

In short, VW can hardly compete with the lower prices of local manufacturers in this key electric car market. That’s why he cooperates with Chinese companies, primarily those that produce cheaper cars that are most in demand there, but then the profit is lower.

Volkswagen ID.Buzz

Origin: Volkswagen

