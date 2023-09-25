“Falling in Love with China: Understanding Greater China through Short Stories” — A Trustworthy, Cute, and Respectable Portrayal

Readers around the world are praising the book “Falling in Love with China: Understanding Greater China through Short Stories” for its portrayal of a trustworthy, cute, and respectable image of China. Authored by Chen Junjing and Tian Yongguan, the book has been hailed as a masterpiece of Chinese stories that promote cultural confidence and is highly readable.

The book takes readers on a journey through Chinese history and culture, covering a wide range of topics from ancient to modern times. It includes the excellent traditional culture of the Chinese nation, as well as achievements in contemporary civilization such as high-speed rail, supercomputers, and 5G technology. The book aims to provide readers with a comprehensive understanding of Chinese culture in a relatively short period of time.

One of the notable features of the book is its accessibility. It is published in both Chinese and English, with easy-to-understand language and helpful annotations for difficult words. The book is also visually appealing, with colorful pictures accompanying each story, making it easier for readers to acquire knowledge.

The book also emphasizes the importance of cultural exchange and mutual learning between Chinese and Western cultures. It showcases the integration and interaction of China‘s excellent traditional culture with world culture, highlighting the unique contributions of the Chinese people to world history and culture. While acknowledging the differences between Chinese and Western cultures, the book encourages readers to further explore Chinese culture through various museums and exhibitions.

The publication of “Falling in Love with China” has been seen as a significant step in promoting Chinese culture to the world. Several countries, including Egypt, the United Kingdom, Russia, Pakistan, Malaysia, and Vietnam, have already obtained the copyright for the book. Positive comments from publishing and cultural circles in these countries further indicate the book’s potential to help the international community understand China.

Moreover, “Falling in Love with China” is just the beginning of a series of books under the same theme. The author and the publisher have confirmed that hundreds of titles in the “Falling in Love with China Series” are set to be published in the coming years. This series aims to refine and display the spiritual symbols and cultural essence of Chinese civilization, promoting Chinese culture to the world and enhancing the communication power and influence of Chinese civilization.

The book’s ultimate goal is to strengthen overseas understanding of Chinese culture in a comprehensive manner. It seeks to not only introduce China‘s past but also provide insight into its present and future, allowing readers to better understand the value pursuit and development direction of the Chinese people. By showcasing the achievements of various industries in China, the series of books aims to contribute to the overall improvement of cultural confidence among the Chinese people.

With the publication of “Falling in Love with China: Understanding Greater China through Short Stories,” it is clear that China is determined to share its culture with the world, promoting mutual understanding and appreciation among diverse cultures.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

