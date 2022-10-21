Share to WeChat Open WeChat, click “Discover” at the bottom,

First Financial 2022-10-21

According to US media reports, as the drought intensified in the Midwest of the United States, the water level of the Mississippi River hit a record low again, and transportation routes were interrupted. As it is now at a critical juncture in the transportation of U.S. crops, shipping disruptions will severely impact the transportation of U.S. agricultural products and fertilizers, impact the stability of the agricultural supply chain and push up food prices.

Falling water levels in the Mississippi River in the United States may affect global food markets