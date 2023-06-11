Home » falls during fight with bouncer, brain dead for a fireman
World

falls during fight with bouncer, brain dead for a fireman

by admin
falls during fight with bouncer, brain dead for a fireman

Rimini, June 11, 2023 – A 34-year-old boy is in irreversible coma for the consequences of clash had this night at Miramare, hit by the bouncer of a venue after he had been repeatedly removed in vain from inside it. The incident took place after 2.

From an initial reconstruction, the 34-year-old originally from Foggiawhich works as fireman, he was in a long room Viale Principe di Piemonte.

Several times, due to his excesses, he had been sent outside until one broke out scuffle with the bouncer: hit, the firefighter fell to the ground banging the head.

The doctors intervened 118, who provided first aid on the spot and then took him to the hospital.

Unfortunately the boy’s conditions, which appeared very serious from the beginning, are desperate.

From what is learned, the young man, who worked for the Rimini fire brigade (at the detachment at the airport), would already be in brain dead.

The mobile squad investigates the episode policewho has already interviewed various people (including the owner of the restaurant) and acquired the images of cameras public and private in the area.

This morning, the deputy prosecutor, David Ercolani, who coordinates the investigations of the Mobile Squad of the Rimini police station, carried out an in-depth inspection to establish the exact dynamics of the facts.

See also  2,000 have drawn the wings of freedom to Patrick Zaki, now on display

You may also like

Good morning! World丨Canada will hand over seized Russian...

Poor connections hurt the mobile app business

Shooting at a house in Annapolis, three people...

he stabs his son to death and shoots...

United States, shooting in a house in Annapolis:...

Heavy rainfall in northwest Pakistan has caused more...

Seka Aleksić took a girl who was bullied...

Monkey Island comes to Sea of ​​Thievies: trailer...

Even for the Azzurri of the Italy Under...

Daily horoscope June 12, 2023 | Fun

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy