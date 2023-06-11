falls during fight with bouncer, brain dead for a fireman

Rimini, June 11, 2023 – A 34-year-old boy is in irreversible coma for the consequences of clash had this night at Miramare, hit by the bouncer of a venue after he had been repeatedly removed in vain from inside it. The incident took place after 2.

From an initial reconstruction, the 34-year-old originally from Foggiawhich works as fireman, he was in a long room Viale Principe di Piemonte.

Several times, due to his excesses, he had been sent outside until one broke out scuffle with the bouncer: hit, the firefighter fell to the ground banging the head.

The doctors intervened 118, who provided first aid on the spot and then took him to the hospital.

Unfortunately the boy’s conditions, which appeared very serious from the beginning, are desperate.

From what is learned, the young man, who worked for the Rimini fire brigade (at the detachment at the airport), would already be in brain dead.

The mobile squad investigates the episode policewho has already interviewed various people (including the owner of the restaurant) and acquired the images of cameras public and private in the area.

This morning, the deputy prosecutor, David Ercolani, who coordinates the investigations of the Mobile Squad of the Rimini police station, carried out an in-depth inspection to establish the exact dynamics of the facts.