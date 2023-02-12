After releasing half of his songs as previews throughout 2022, this year Falsantes publish their third record work in LP format: “We are not authentic”. Indie pop rock with eighties airs and catchy choruses that flirts without complexes with electronics or disco music under the production of Manuel Colmenero. Abel, the singer, lyricist and guitarist of the Madrid-Salamanca band, answers our questions.

It strikes me that the songs are composed by you and Manuel Alchapar, who does not belong to Falsantes. It’s right?

Abel: Manuel Alchapar (he prefers to be called Kimeu Korg artistically) is an essential part of Falsantes. He is the Shadow Faker. He does not participate in the recording of the discs or the live performance, but he contributes his enormous creativity in the music and in the graphic designs.

The new work was recorded in 2022, once the health crisis was over. How did it affect the group and the construction of the record?

The health crisis affected all of us as individuals and the group as far as the live performance is concerned, but it has not affected the construction of the album at all. The themes are False stories that we have made without the pandemic being present in any of them.

“It seems inherent to the human being to criticize the different”

Manuel Colmenero has produced, why did you choose him?

Manuel is an exceptional producer. He has produced bands that we like a lot like Vetusta Morla or Shinova. We love the sound he achieves. And then working with him is a real pleasure. We have enjoyed a lot and we are going to repeat with him for our next job.

Half of the new songs (five) have been released first as singles throughout 2022, with their respective video clips by Golden Beetle Films. Is this format more adapted to new consumption habits?

Yes. The immediacy and the visual is what rules. We are very happy with how our video clips have turned out. We don’t want to always make the same song or the same videos, and that is reflected in what we are doing. We adapt to new habits, although personally when we listen to music we like to enjoy it calmly.

The first advance was “Intolerance”, an allegation against it. Do you suffer a lot in your day to day?

Intolerance is something that we all suffer to a greater or lesser extent. Unfortunately, it seems inherent to human beings to criticize the different, to those who do not think like us, reaching the point of despising them and even killing them for such simple and stupid reasons.

“El instante” followed, an exercise in nostalgia for lost childhood?

Indeed, that moment in which we stop being children and become adults. That moment from which there are some sparkles that we should shine more and continue looking for fun.

The third single is “Oh Diosa”, about an old-fashioned diva. Are you talking about someone real?

We really like cinema and it is a source of inspiration in many cases. “The twilight of the gods” is the reference movie for this topic.

“The pleasure of the senses” is a declaration of principles about how we should feel. Are you coming out of the recent health crisis?

The lyrics of this song come from a specific moment, from a sensation that goes beyond the health crisis. Undoubtedly there are things that deserve to be angry about them, but there are not so many. Many songs have a very negative approach to life and we wanted to see the positive side, as the Monthy Pythons said at the end of “Life of Brian”. It is true that many people tell us that they really like this topic for leaving behind the bad things we have had in the pandemic, but it would be applicable at any time when we are “down” or angry and reflect a little to value what we have and what which is really worth it.

The fifth and last one is “Turbia y tremenda”, what is he talking about?

Of a femme fatale who, being much smarter than the men she seduces, despises and eliminates them. Once again influenced by the cinema. It’s a very visual song, very cinematic. We mix irony and suspense with a tragic fate where the victim ends up going “to the source”, where she thought she was going to enjoy, but finds her end.

On January 20, all the songs together (ten in total) were finally released on one disc. Did you fancy the album format, after all the advances?

In that we are of the old school. It’s good to adapt to the new times and we do it with the advances, but without losing the essence of what we have sucked to listen to music and it is the physical format of the disc, the concept of LP.