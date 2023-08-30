“Fame da Otaku”: Nippon Shock & Chef Oji San

The chef of Japanese cuisine Oji Sanwhich many of you know from collaborating with Nippon Shock Magazine on anime and manga recipes with the column “Fame da Otaku”, being the first in Italy to make this type of communication, he announces on his FB profile (and we with him ):

Blank vertical book cover template with pages in front side standing on white surface Perspective view. Vector illustration.

̀ ̀ ‘, i.e. those that have passed since the day I opened the first restaurant in Italy (and perhaps in Europe) expressly dedicated to reproducing dishes from manga and anime. A project born immediately with the precise aim of disseminating, as well as catering.

Long before opening I had already sensed that the use of food in manga and anime storytelling was something much more important than what might appear on the surface and I began to dig, understand and study while cooking Naruto’s ramen , the meat of One Piece or the bento of Sailor Moon.

This research today sees a dream come true for which I sacrificed a lot and because of which I suspended the organization of my manga and anime themed food events for a few months.

Next October 17 it will be in the bookstore ” ! ℎ” (Nippon Shock Editions).

A work that, following the Italian chronology, tells of how the souls of our past made Italians fall in love with the cuisine of the Rising Sun, which dishes appeared first and when we first started hearing their names in Japanese language. But it is also a full-bodied analysis of the symbolism of food in the works of some of the most beloved authors:

Why does Goku eat so much? Why is there so much food in Takahashi’s works? What are the profound meanings of symbology for Miyazaki?

Otaku Hunger! analyzes why food is so important in Japanese storytelling and how important it is in building the storylines that have captivated audiences around the world.

The work is aimed at enthusiasts, but also at mangakas who want to explore the “food tool” as a narrative element, experimenting with new narrative paths.

The book is enriched by the preface written by Mario Rumor which I thank publicly and from the illustrations of sensei Andrea Dentuto who took care of giving life to the recipes found at the end of the book.

But that’s not all, by purchasing the book, which is already available for pre-order and will be available from 17 October (but will be previewed at the next ROMICS from 5 to 8 October in the presence of the author), you will have the right to obtain a special gift available for one of my next events, which from mid-September, the effort of writing and revising the text finally over, will resume with enormous news in Turin, Bari, Rome and other places in Italy.

Thanks also go to Fabrizio Mazzotta who had a special role in this speech and tells us about it in the book through his direct testimony.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

