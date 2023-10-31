Families Murdered in Russian-Occupied Eastern Ukraine: Outrage and Investigations Follow

Family of Nine Found Shot to Death in Russian-Occupied Eastern Ukraine

A horrific crime in Volnovakha, a city in Russian-occupied eastern Ukraine, has left a family of nine, including two young children, dead. The incident has sparked outrage in Ukraine and prompted investigations by both nations.

Footage released by Ukraine’s Prosecutor’s Office in the Donetsk region revealed a gruesome murder scene. Several family members were discovered shot while lying in their beds, hugging each other, with blood spatters visible on the walls.

Ukrainian authorities allege that the family was murdered by Russian occupation forces following an argument. On the other hand, Russian authorities claim that two Russian soldiers have been detained in connection with the murders.

Volnovakha has been under Russian occupation since March 2022, which followed Moscow’s brutal invasion of Ukraine the previous month.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, armed men in military uniforms had demanded the family vacate their home to accommodate a Russian Army unit earlier this month. When the homeowner refused, the attackers left after threatening the family members with physical violence.

However, a few days later, the gunmen returned and fatally shot all nine members of the family while they were sleeping, according to Ukrainian prosecutors. They have initiated a preliminary investigation within the framework of criminal proceedings for violation of the laws and customs of war.

Russian investigators have detained two soldiers from the Far East region in connection with the nine murders in Volnovakha. The suspects, who serve in the Russian army under contract, were identified by the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic. The committee stated that an investigation has been launched into the murder of nine residents, including two children, who were found with gunshot wounds on October 28.

Initially, Russian investigators believe that the motive for the crime was a domestic conflict. The detained suspects have been taken to the investigation department for interrogations and further procedural actions to establish all the circumstances of the incident.

This tragic incident comes as Ukrainian forces continue to resist a renewed Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine. Moscow’s forces are indiscriminately targeting residential areas, causing widespread destruction. In response, Ukraine has ordered mandatory evacuations of civilians, particularly children, in areas near the front lines in the east and south.

