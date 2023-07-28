Family and community – World and Mission

From Brazil to Guinea-Bissau: the experience of Nova Berith in the story of its founder who will speak at the conference on “The laity in the changing mission” on 30 September and 1 October at the PIME Center in Milan

I am José de Oliveira Costa Filho, a Brazilian layman, founder together with my wife Janaína Lúcia Novais de Araújo Costa, of the Comunidade Católica Nova Berith, born on the day of Pentecost 1999 in the State of Paraíba, Brazil, when the first members their promises. Our charisma is to be God’s smile for the world, through the witness of love, joy and hope that come from the Lord. Officially recognized in 2015, the Community has the characteristic of always being inserted in the life of the local Church and in the universal one. It is like this in the archdiocese in which it was founded and it is like this in the various places where it operates now, so that its charism can bear fruit in the Churches in which it is called to live the mission to nations.

Thus was born, in 2016, also the presence in Guinea-Bissau, at the invitation of the late bishop of Bafatá, Pedro Zilli, a PIME missionary. Currently the Berith Community operates in the diocese of Bissau, where, from the beginning, it has made itself available to this young Church, helping, in particular, in catechesis and in the animation of groups in a parish in the capital. Little by little, other services were asked of us also at the diocesan level, in particular in Caritas, in the Sol Mansi Catholic radio station and in the Bambaran shelter. The work for the radio mainly consists in launching its social media with the publication of photos, videos and everything related to its message and that of the Church. A priority is also to train local personnel who can continue this new form of evangelization.

Recently the bishop asked the Community to also assume the direction and management of Casa Bambaran, a great work of the diocese that welcomes orphaned and disabled children, as well as those reported by the court because they are in situations of danger and vulnerability. Rejected by their families, they were welcomed into this house, where the members of the community manage the activities and care for the children. Taking care of these little ones means taking care of Jesus, especially since it is precisely in the Community’s charism to follow the path of God’s smile and hope.

The Berith Community is an expression of the new ecclesial movements, which refer to the ancient associational experience of the Church and were born thanks to the inspiration and influence of the Second Vatican Council, which highlighted the value of baptism, of the common priesthood of the baptized, of charisms, of the universal call to the fullness of Christian life, of the mission of the laity and also of communion, to express the relationships within the Church.

The Community was born with a sense of responsibility towards the evangelizing work of the Church: each of us members makes himself available to do his part to live the common missionary vocation and new evangelization in the face of an increasingly secularized and de-Christianized reality.

The experience of communion and fraternity and the commitment to the mission of the Church are the distinctive lines of these new Movements and Communities. In particular, radical self-giving, in the form of fraternity and mission, according to the inspiration of the founding charism, determines the promises and consecration of the life of those who become part of it. Different categories of faithful can belong to it: married lay people, consecrated people who remain in their state of life; lay people who choose celibacy, members who receive the sacrament of Holy Orders.

Belonging to the Community is expressed in two ways: one can be a life member, living in the same house, oriented towards fraternity and mission; or you can be part of what is called the Alliance. In this case the promises are lived in one’s own family and in one’s work, but moments of fraternity and a special missionary activity are also shared, in the light of the founding principles of the Community itself.

All make the consecration of their lives to God, but while the former share the residence, the common table and daily prayers, the latter live in their own homes and often go to the community house for prayer and fraternity. All are committed to the common mission, according to the levels of organization of the evangelizing work and in accordance with their respective states of life. In this discernment there are those who feel called by God to the mission to nations and those whose apostolate is carried out at the parish and community level in the place where they live.

THE CONFERENCE

The laity in the changing mission

What is the role of the laity in mission today? What are the challenges that the new global scenarios pose to coexistence and the proclamation of the Gospel? These are the questions around which two days of discussion and reflection on the theme of “The laity in the changing mission” will be articulated, promoted by the PIME Lay Coordination and by the magazine Mondo e Missione. The conference, scheduled for 30 September and 1 October will be held at the PIME Center in Milan (via Monte Rosa, 81, Sala Girardi), and will be organized around four major themes: education, care for creation, the economy and families. Here is the schedule for the two days:

Saturday 30th September

9.30 am: introductory speech

From Vatican II to Pope Francis, laity and mission ad gentes

Rosanna Virgili, biblical scholar

10.30 am: round table

Education, developing

Milena Santerinipedagogist, Catholic University of Milan

Alberto Malinverno e Massimo Cattaneo, Novara Technical School, Bangladesh

Mireille YogaEdimar Center, Cameroon

Elizabeth NovaGlobal Office (EMU), PIME

2.30 pm: round table

Care of Creation

Cecilia Dall’Oglio Laudato Si’ Movement

Frances BenignoNew Humanity International

Sixtus SkinnyPIME missionary in the Amazon, Brazil

Franco MartellazzoJesuit missionary, Chad

4.15 pm: round table

Economy at the service of man

Stefano Zamagnieconomist

Fabio MussiPIME lay missionary, Chad

Joseph Berto, entrepreneur, Bangladesh

Sunday 1st October

9.30 – 12.30: round table

The added value of the laity in mission and the special space of families

Ivana BorsottoFocsiv president

Marco MontiPIME lay missionary, Tunisia

José de Oliveira Costa FilhoNova Berith community, Brazil-Guinea Bissau

War familyAlp, Brazil

Head familyAlp, Busto Arsizio

Luke CrippaPIME missionary families

12.30: Eucharistic Celebration

Church of San Francesco Saverio

The convention is open to all, in particular to lay people involved in various capacities in the missionary world and international cooperation

Live streaming on the PIME Center YouTube channel and on Mondo e Missione FB





