Family from Serbia killed near Prnjavor | Info

In a serious traffic accident that happened last night near Prnjavor, four people from Serbia died, two of them minors, Srpskainfo learns.

Source: Mondo

Their interlocutor reveals that the identification of the victims should be arranged soon.

– According to the first information, it is suspected that it is a family – said the Srpskainfo source.

The accident happened last night around 20:30 on the highway Prnjavor-Derventa in the town of Štrbci.

The accident occurred when a “Pezzo” driven by an unknown man collided with a “Passat” driven by Boban Đ. (26) from Prnjavor.

– During the traffic accident, four people who were in the vehicle “Pezzo” were killed. The investigation at the scene of the accident was carried out by the on-duty prosecutor of the District Public Prosecutor’s Office of Banjaluka, Siniša Vranješ, together with police officers from the Prnjavor Police Station – said the OJT of Banjaluka.

(MONDO/Srpskainfo)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

