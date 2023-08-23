Family from Serbia robbed in Greece | Info

A family from Serbia experienced horror while vacationing in Greece when thieves took their money from the apartment they were staying in in an unusual way.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

A family from Serbia she was left without a large amount of money during her stay in Nikiti, Greece and in an extremely outrageous way – during the night, while they were sleeping in an apartment that was allegedly locked. As written by Sanja Đ. within a post on the Facebook group Greece info, everything happened around half past four in the morning across the terrace and on that occasion the thieves took 800 euros. She also stated that a car from Serbia was damaged in the parking lot in front of the apartment, for which she did not write whether it was theirs or one of our citizens.

“This morning at 03:20 in Nikiti the thief entered through the terrace and stole 800 euros from the purse! Also damaged car with Bg license plate in the parking lot,” she wrote. In the comments that followed, after a few questions from the members, she revealed the details of the robbery itself.

“We were all asleep…. Everything was locked. No signs of breaking and entering“, added Sanja. What also interested the members of the group was whether the facility had video surveillance, and on which floor the theft took place.

“I’m sorry for your bad experience, this is the fear of all of us, but I have a few questions if it’s not a problem – on which floor is the terrace? Does the villa have cameras, have you reported it to the police? The same question applies to the damaged car. I personally, I would never keep that much money with me, especially not in my purse, that’s my opinion,” this user wrote.

“I sleep with my purse under my pillow”

Sanja then spoke again stating that everything happened on the ground floor of the house, and that her friends with whom they shared the apartment were allegedly robbed on that occasion. In the sea of ​​comments in which members gave advice on how to protect themselves from thieves, the comment of one of the members in particular stood out as viral.

“To tell you the truth, in such cases I keep my purse under my pillow. We were in Samos one year, and the room was located on the ground floor. It was very hot at night, but we had to keep the terrace door closed for safety reasons,” she wrote.

BONUS VIDEO:

00:24 Theft in Novi Sad Source: Instagram/serbialive_novisad

Source: Instagram/serbialive_novisad

(WORLD/Blic)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

