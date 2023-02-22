“The family is the union between a man and a woman: we read it in all the sacred scriptures that today are questioned”. The Russian president said so Vladimir Putin in his speech to the Federal Assembly. “Millions of people in the West are heading towards a spiritual catastrophe, it’s madness,” Putin said. “We must defend our children from degradation and extinction.” This was stated by the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, speaking to the Federal Assembly (AGTW)