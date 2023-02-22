Home World «Family is union between man and woman, the West is heading towards spiritual catastrophe»- Corriere TV
by admin
“The family is the union between a man and a woman: we read it in all the sacred scriptures that today are questioned”. The Russian president said so Vladimir Putin in his speech to the Federal Assembly. “Millions of people in the West are heading towards a spiritual catastrophe, it’s madness,” Putin said. “We must defend our children from degradation and extinction.” This was stated by the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, speaking to the Federal Assembly (AGTW)

February 21, 2023 – Updated February 21, 2023, 12:08 am

