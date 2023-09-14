Family Seeks Answers as Cuban Migrant Goes Missing on ‘Death Train’ Journey

Cuban Migrant Reported Missing After Boarding “Death Train” in Mexico

Cuban migrant David Diosdali Cepeda has been reported missing by his family after boarding the notorious “death train” in Mexico in an attempt to reach the United States. His sister-in-law spoke to journalist Javier Díaz from Univision, stating their last contact with Cepeda was on August 6th. Since then, they have not heard from him, but they believe he was on the train known as “The Beast.” Cepeda had embarked on the journey from the Dominican Republic to Mexico, and his family remains unaware of his whereabouts. While fearing the worst, they still hope he is detained in Mexican territory.

Cepeda, who is 39 years old, was traveling with other Cuban migrants, about whom there is no information. The “Death Train” has been a well-known method of transportation for many migrants attempting to reach the US border. Despite the dangers, hundreds of individuals have risked their lives on this treacherous journey.

The situation regarding Cuban migrants has intensified in recent weeks. Thousands have arrived in Tapachula, Mexico, and have become stranded while waiting to continue their journey to the United States. According to Luis García Villagrán, director of the Center for Human Dignification, over 20,000 Cuban migrants are currently waiting in Tapachula to complete necessary procedures with the Mexican Commission for Aid to Refugees (Comar), the National Institute of Migration (INM), or CBP ONE.

García Villagrán also noted that Tapachula previously experienced a similar influx of Cuban migrants in 2017, following changes in US immigration policies. President Barack Obama’s decision to remove the “Dry Feet, Wet Feet” program for individuals from Cuba resulted in an initial wave of migrants. Now, history seems to be repeating itself, with a new surge of Cuban migrants arriving in Tapachula.

The family of David Diosdali Cepeda anxiously awaits any news about his whereabouts and hopes for his safe return.

