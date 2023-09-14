Home » Family Seeks Answers as Cuban Migrant Goes Missing on ‘Death Train’ Journey
World

Family Seeks Answers as Cuban Migrant Goes Missing on ‘Death Train’ Journey

by admin
Family Seeks Answers as Cuban Migrant Goes Missing on ‘Death Train’ Journey

Cuban Migrant Reported Missing After Boarding “Death Train” in Mexico

Cuban migrant David Diosdali Cepeda has been reported missing by his family after boarding the notorious “death train” in Mexico in an attempt to reach the United States. His sister-in-law spoke to journalist Javier Díaz from Univision, stating their last contact with Cepeda was on August 6th. Since then, they have not heard from him, but they believe he was on the train known as “The Beast.” Cepeda had embarked on the journey from the Dominican Republic to Mexico, and his family remains unaware of his whereabouts. While fearing the worst, they still hope he is detained in Mexican territory.

Cepeda, who is 39 years old, was traveling with other Cuban migrants, about whom there is no information. The “Death Train” has been a well-known method of transportation for many migrants attempting to reach the US border. Despite the dangers, hundreds of individuals have risked their lives on this treacherous journey.

The situation regarding Cuban migrants has intensified in recent weeks. Thousands have arrived in Tapachula, Mexico, and have become stranded while waiting to continue their journey to the United States. According to Luis García Villagrán, director of the Center for Human Dignification, over 20,000 Cuban migrants are currently waiting in Tapachula to complete necessary procedures with the Mexican Commission for Aid to Refugees (Comar), the National Institute of Migration (INM), or CBP ONE.

García Villagrán also noted that Tapachula previously experienced a similar influx of Cuban migrants in 2017, following changes in US immigration policies. President Barack Obama’s decision to remove the “Dry Feet, Wet Feet” program for individuals from Cuba resulted in an initial wave of migrants. Now, history seems to be repeating itself, with a new surge of Cuban migrants arriving in Tapachula.

See also  The war on the Ramadan commons – breaking news

The family of David Diosdali Cepeda anxiously awaits any news about his whereabouts and hopes for his safe return.

You may also like

Livorno inaugurates the Historic Workshops of Porta a...

20,000 victims feared « 3B Meteo

Another Truck Overturns on Cuban Roads, Further Highlighting...

“Kim in Russia? Putin is desperate. Xi does...

the first hotfix introduces HDR and FOV adjustment,...

The Panama Canal’s Interoceanic Highway Successfully Handles Transits...

Partizan Fuenlabrada Željko Obradović about gravediggers | Sports

Olivia Rodrigo will present “GUTS” in Barcelona and...

Greenland Cruise Ship Runs Aground, Fishing Boat Attempts...

Collapse of via Bagolino in Palermo in 2012,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy