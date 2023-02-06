TV viewing, Davos 2023 (and WHO)

Where Francesco Toscano interviews Fulvio Grimaldi on recent demonstrations of organized crime (where it’s not about Messina Denaro. We’ll leave that to the entertainment gazzettieri)

Premise: In the London of the 50s and 60s, where I lived as a BBC journalist, we were all fascinated by the ultra-criminal and ultra-bloody exploits of the elusive Kray Brothers: murders galore, robberies, kidnappings, extortion, fires. For years the black topic of the day, to overwhelm Jack the Slayer and, even, Winston Churchill

Twin 1

In Davos the 1,500 richest scoundrels in the world, each with his own staff of 40, each with his own private jet that consumes more than 350,000 luxury cars and costs them 11,000 euros to rent per hour. Each, of those of active age, with his assignment of escort (vulgar: whores), so as to have exhausted the reserves of the three brothel-agencies of the prestigious locality. Everyone who pays his registration to the Forum with 19,000 euros for the event and 79,000 for the year, contributing to the well-being of the patron Klaus Schwab and his Israeli adviser-confessor, Yuval Noah Hariri (the one of the man-artificial intelligence crisis immediately) , with something between 213 million and one billion.

All then protected by 5,000 men of the Swiss army, complete with highly advanced armored and ground-to-air defenses and additional radars (have you ever seen, an incursion of crickets)

And each one, rigorously, with his green ribbon on his collar and heart. Proof of a granite and tireless dedication to the ecological transition. Celebrated, on the occasion, but also elsewhere, in the fundamental food sector, as represented by the 12-star restaurants in Davos, with big Argentinian steaks, whale livers, prawns from New Zealand. Fried crickets, with the addition of indigestible chitin (you can’t have everything!) and laboratory tartare, made in Gates, are available, discounted (“ecological transition”!), in the town’s supermarkets.

This country, New Zealand, of the militant Anglosphere, governed by the force of lockdown and gene serums by the Young Global Leader Janicia Arden,. Unfortunately absent, she, because she has just been resigned from her office by the expressions of revulsion of her people. Void immediately filled by the other hottie of the Schwabian chicken coop (5-year course in Geneva for promising assholes, with a guarantee of then being infiltrated into the governments of half the “civilized” world with a commitment to become NATO). This being the schowgirl Sanna Marin, NATOphile premier of Finland, just caught in a rock-ethyl trance and, therefore, vocalist of the universal call to arms for the Ukrainian Nazis, against Russia and, hopefully, for the end of the world.



The father of the twins

Davos closes, Ramstein opens. In the US-NATO capital of free and sovereign Germany (we are doing better, we have one hundred and twenty, plus twenty secret ones), the NATO summit, that is of Western transhuman operatives, listened to Davos, appreciated, reaffirmed, exalted, implemented. The most spoken word? Weapons. The one never uttered? Peace.

And we pissed off Brother Kray number one.

Twin 2

Number two, in my update, worked alongside the first in Geneva, just a few days earlier. And if Kray 1, the transhuman and transhumanizing globalist, dictated strategic lines and objectives of the metaverse underworld, the second, head of the WHO, was studying how to provide him with the tools. After all, with the pandemic he had already proved himself very well.

Under the Tigrinya gaze of Tedros Ghebrejesus, ringleader of the WHO, a private body founded by Rockefeller in 1948, made a UN dignity for political merits and planetary health demerits, financed by those whose inclination to genocide should be prevented, in the first week of the month the WHO Committee on Health Regulations met. The health regulation is part of the overall WHO agreement with the 190 member countries.

Amendments to this Regulation had already been presented to the World Health Assembly last November. A very small but horrified majority rejected them. Now they try again.

The new Kray regulation foresees the abolition, in its directives, of the principles, consistent with our Constitution (artr.32), which concern the respect of human dignity, of the fundamental rights of man, of his freedom. Go away, junk, unsubscribe. In its place, chewing-gum terms: equity, inclusiveness, coherence. Fluff.

Is one. And two: The proclamation of an emergency deriving from a specific danger to health will widen from the specific (the virus) to the general and generic: yes, but a hypothetical, imminent risk for collective health. From the bacillus to the climate, to the war, to too many no-Zelenskys, to the disturbance of the public peace, to… Rave.

Sovereignty. What’s this?

Who will determine the response measures, obviously restrictive? No longer a national authority, like a borderline transhuman at Speranza, or DPCM hitmen at Conte-Draghi (other twins…), but none other than Tedros himself. Or who for him, when the Tigrinya has finally joined the rebel forces of his secessionist province, who are fighting the Ethiopian government because it is disobedient to the USA. World health dictator in function of ecological and inhuman transition of Harari-Schwab.

That’s all? No it’s not much. Anyone who wants to live, be, move, travel, will only be able to do so with the passport bestowed on the good and dominated by the WHO itself. After all, what do we travel for, we brute public. Aren’t the private jets of the elite enough to poison land, water and sky? Between the passport reserved for transhuman altar boys, deacons, priests, cardinals and other primates and QCode terminals that chain us to the determinations and robberies of the banks, there will be no flap of our skin, fragment of DNA, breath of soul not subjected to surveillance, control, possibility of survival or termination.

Thus the WHO Health Regulations as defined by its “stakeholders” with Schwab and under Schwab, the GAVI Vaccine Alliance, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Rockefeller, Sorso, the various national CDCs, Big Pharma , Big Digital, Big Weapons. They will submit it in May at the next World Health Assembly. If it passes, we would prefer nuclear pulverization. You are amazed. But if it was all already written in the ID2030 of Davos 2020!

You know something cute? The headquarters of the EMF is not Davos. It’s fun there. Where you work is some distance away, Cologny, small village, much less flashy. In 1816 great men of letters took refuge there: Mary Shelley and John Polidori. And they wrote, respectively, “Frankenstein” (the monster built with pieces of corpses) and “The Vampire” (great lord who sucked the blood of the victims). Do you want Jack the Ripper, Churchill and those we’ve talked about so far not to have drawn inspiration from it? Then you say that Giambattista Vico is not right.