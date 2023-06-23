FAMOUS EFFIE TROPHY WINNERS | Info

The sixth awarding of the Effie Awards was held on June 22 in the “Jevremovac” Botanical Garden. In the presence of more than 250 guests, this year’s winners of prestigious trophies were announced.
For Effie Serbia, this was one of the most successful seasons, bearing in mind that as many as fifteen works made it to the finals of the national competition.
After two rounds of judging, a decision by the Scoring Committee and verification by the global Effie Awards office, the ceremony awarded a total of 8 awards – 3 silver and 5 bronze trophies.
This year’s winners silver ones trophies:
Category: Non-Profit
HOW ARE YOU? But really.
Customer: UNICEF Serbia
Brand: UNICEF Serbia
Main agency: Ovation Belgrade
Kategorija: Small Budgets – Non-Profit, Products & Services (Budget Eligibility – Up to 2,5 Million Dinars)
WE HAVE SCHEDULED
Customer: Heart Center
Brand: Heart Center
Main agency: Ovation Belgrade
Partner agency: Homepage
Kategorija: Sustained Success – Non-Profit, Products & Services
KNJAZ MILOŠ – PRIDE OF THE COMMUNICATION PLATFORM
Customer: Prince Miloš
Brand: Prince Miloš
Main agency: Leo Burnett (Belgrade)
Partner agencies: OMD Srbija, Media Plus, Webtise
This year’s winners bronze Effie Trophy:
Category: Beverages (Alcohol)
ZAEČARSKO – FOR EVERYTHING THAT UNITES US
Customer: Heineken Serbia
Brand: Zaječar beer
Main agency: Leo Burnett (Belgrade)
Partner agencies: Bad Rabbit, Dentsu Serbia
Category: Internet & Telecom
GOOD START
Customer: A1 Serbia
Brand: A good START
Main agency: Leo Burnett (Belgrade)
Partner agencies: Baš Čelik, OMD Serbia, Fullhouse Ogilvy
Kategorija: Food & Snacks & Desserts
CLIPSY RISPEKT
Customer: Marbo Product
Brand: Clipsy
Main agencies: Ovation Belgrade, LUNA TBWA Belgrade
Partner agency: OMD Serbia
Kategorija: Sustained Success – Non-Profit, Products & Services
INSTA GRAND “JUST ENJOY”
Customer: Atlantic Grand
Brand: Insta Grand
Main agency: Popular Communications
Partner agencies: NN Media, Pro Media Group Zagreb, Balkan Tube
Kategorija: Social Media/Influencer Marketing
EQUALITY COMES FROM HOME
Customer: Bambi
Brand: Plasma
Main agency: Communis
Partner agencies: Universal Media Srbija, Represent Communications
The International Association for Marketing Communications (IAA Serbia) has been organizing this prestigious competition since 2017. Serbia is one of the 55 countries where it is implemented.
This Effie season will be remembered as one of the most successful since the beginning of the organization, first of all taking into account the quality of the applications received, but also the variety of brands that competed. Let’s not forget that Effie in Serbia has a relatively short history compared to the countries that surround us and beyond, and that a lot has been initiated and achieved in this period. This is where I am most referring to our commitment to market education and promotion of the Festival. I congratulate the winners of the trophy, but also the other competitors for participating, said Jelena Ivanović, executive director of IAA Serbia.
The organizer owes special thanks for the implementation of this year’s program to sponsors and partners: Carlsberg Serbia, Heineken, SBB, Henkel, A1 Serbia, Mercator S, Erste Bank, McDonald’s, UniCredit Bank, Coca-Cola, Rosa, Philip Morris, Luna TBWA, OMD, McCann , Ovation BBDO, New Moment New Ideas Company, UM Beograd, Publicis Group, Mindshare, EssenceMediacom, Wawemaker, Cheil Centtrade Adriatic, Direct Media United Solutions, Orange Studio, Method Agency, Ipsos, Advertiser Serbia, InStore, AdriaMedia Group, Alma Quatrro, Winery “Deurić”.