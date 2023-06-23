FAMOUS EFFIE TROPHY WINNERS | Info

The sixth awarding of the Effie Awards was held on June 22 in the “Jevremovac” Botanical Garden. In the presence of more than 250 guests, this year’s winners of prestigious trophies were announced.

Source: Promo

For Effie Serbia, this was one of the most successful seasons, bearing in mind that as many as fifteen works made it to the finals of the national competition.

After two rounds of judging, a decision by the Scoring Committee and verification by the global Effie Awards office, the ceremony awarded a total of 8 awards – 3 silver and 5 bronze trophies.

This year’s winners silver ones trophies:

Category: Non-Profit

HOW ARE YOU? But really.

Customer: UNICEF Serbia

Brand: UNICEF Serbia

Main agency: Ovation Belgrade

Kategorija: Small Budgets – Non-Profit, Products & Services (Budget Eligibility – Up to 2,5 Million Dinars)

WE HAVE SCHEDULED

Customer: Heart Center

Brand: Heart Center

Main agency: Ovation Belgrade

Partner agency: Homepage

Kategorija: Sustained Success – Non-Profit, Products & Services

KNJAZ MILOŠ – PRIDE OF THE COMMUNICATION PLATFORM

Customer: Prince Miloš

Brand: Prince Miloš

Main agency: Leo Burnett (Belgrade)

Partner agencies: OMD Srbija, Media Plus, Webtise

Source: Promo

This year’s winners bronze Effie Trophy:

Category: Beverages (Alcohol)

ZAEČARSKO – FOR EVERYTHING THAT UNITES US

Customer: Heineken Serbia

Brand: Zaječar beer

Main agency: Leo Burnett (Belgrade)

Partner agencies: Bad Rabbit, Dentsu Serbia

Category: Internet & Telecom

GOOD START

Customer: A1 Serbia

Brand: A good START

Main agency: Leo Burnett (Belgrade)

Partner agencies: Baš Čelik, OMD Serbia, Fullhouse Ogilvy

Kategorija: Food & Snacks & Desserts

CLIPSY RISPEKT

Customer: Marbo Product

Brand: Clipsy

Main agencies: Ovation Belgrade, LUNA TBWA Belgrade

Partner agency: OMD Serbia

Kategorija: Sustained Success – Non-Profit, Products & Services

INSTA GRAND “JUST ENJOY”

Customer: Atlantic Grand

Brand: Insta Grand

Main agency: Popular Communications

Partner agencies: NN Media, Pro Media Group Zagreb, Balkan Tube

Kategorija: Social Media/Influencer Marketing

EQUALITY COMES FROM HOME

Customer: Bambi

Brand: Plasma

Main agency: Communis

Partner agencies: Universal Media Srbija, Represent Communications

Source: Promo

The International Association for Marketing Communications (IAA Serbia) has been organizing this prestigious competition since 2017. Serbia is one of the 55 countries where it is implemented.

This Effie season will be remembered as one of the most successful since the beginning of the organization, first of all taking into account the quality of the applications received, but also the variety of brands that competed. Let’s not forget that Effie in Serbia has a relatively short history compared to the countries that surround us and beyond, and that a lot has been initiated and achieved in this period. This is where I am most referring to our commitment to market education and promotion of the Festival. I congratulate the winners of the trophy, but also the other competitors for participating, said Jelena Ivanović, executive director of IAA Serbia.

The organizer owes special thanks for the implementation of this year’s program to sponsors and partners: Carlsberg Serbia, Heineken, SBB, Henkel, A1 Serbia, Mercator S, Erste Bank, McDonald’s, UniCredit Bank, Coca-Cola, Rosa, Philip Morris, Luna TBWA, OMD, McCann , Ovation BBDO, New Moment New Ideas Company, UM Beograd, Publicis Group, Mindshare, EssenceMediacom, Wawemaker, Cheil Centtrade Adriatic, Direct Media United Solutions, Orange Studio, Method Agency, Ipsos, Advertiser Serbia, InStore, AdriaMedia Group, Alma Quatrro, Winery “Deurić”.