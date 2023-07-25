Famous model descendant of Nikola Tesla | Fun

Nikola Tesla was born in 1856 in Smiljan, and he left behind a small number of descendants, including a world-famous model.

Sweet Tesla, a celebrated Serbian model, often intrigues the public because of her famous surname. One of the most respected scientists in history, Nikola Tesla is her distant “grandfather-uncle” (grandfather’s brother). She believes that she has many similarities with her ancestor, and she always points out that she is very proud of her surname, which, she says, was not always helpful.

“Everyone remembers you immediately and everyone reacts immediately to your last name. That used to be bad, because I couldn’t run away from class, it would have been noticed immediately at school. On the other hand,if I am proud of that last name, it means a lot to me and pleases me, but it hindered me more than it helped me“, reads her statement that she previously gave to TV Prva.

In addition to her last name, there are many other things that connect her with the legendary scientist Nikola Tesla.

“I just turn my head to one side and the other and ask “what’s not clear”?! It’s those cheekbones and the unshaven profile. It’s completely clear to me. For those who don’t understand, let them search for genealogies”.

Sladjana was one of the most successful Serbian models at the end of the last and beginning of this century. Although those were very stormy times for Serbia, she managed to build an international career as well. What made Slađan stand out were his incredible eyes and endless charisma and charm, thanks to which she achieved cooperation with fashion houses Vivienne Westwood and Valentino.

She revealed another detail, the story of how the famous surname influenced her life.

“They even gave me grades in physics, because it was a shame that a Tesla had a bad grade in physics. Only now do I understand what he did and how he did it, and the more I read it, the more I understand it. He was a man who liked to tidy up, a picaner. Shoes, compartments and everything in place”.

“Many people tell me that I have the characteristic facial features of Nikola – a bony face, an irregular profile, a piercing gaze. I am tall and not large. On the other hand, I differ from my grandfather in terms of interests. I have always been sociable. I was very good at foreign languages, and I was also interested in the history of art. However, a few years ago I started to be interested in metaphysics and then I thought: ‘Here is Tesla in me!’. He, like me now, has been dealing with the spiritual in man throughout his life. I believe that, just like me, he believed that people are not even aware of their strength and what they are capable of doing. It is important that we think positively because we are all magnets that attract our reality,” she once said to “Hello”.



Sladjana also worked as a fashion choreographer, casting director and producer, and from time to time she returned to modeling and very successfully. So a few years ago she became the face of the Italian jewelry brand Sephora Farinacci and her beautiful face graced Rome.

Next to Sladjana, Jelena Mandić is considered the closest living relative of the great scientist Nikola Tesla. Tesla’s uncle is her great-grandfather. She lives in Chicago, and often visits Serbia to explore our culture. He is extremely proud of his ancestry and tries to find out as much as possible about his ancestor.

“Nikola Tesla’s mother had seven brothers and sisters. One of them was Trivan who is my grandfather. I am proud of my origin, I try to research something new about it every day, and I will do it all my life”, she said once and added:

“I’m sorry that Americans don’t attach much importance to Tesla’s achievements, and that they’re not aware of the fact that they wouldn’t have any of this today if it weren’t for him. I tried to explain to people how important Tesla was and that we’re related, but that fact doesn’t change much there.”

