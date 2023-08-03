Famous politicians on the beach in Montenegro | Info

Politicians were caught on the beach in Montenegro.

Source: Kurir/Nenad Kostić

Nenad Popović, the leader of the SNP and a former minister in several mandates, obviously has a break in “ministry” that has come in handy, and he is enjoying the Montenegrin coast to the fullest. And literally for all the money, given that he is a photojournalist Ringingcaught in one of the most expensive Montenegrin resorts.

Our team found the former minister and now MP while he was sunbathing, but on the way he was also talking on the phone on the beach of the elite Portonovi complex.

Source: Kurir/Nenad Kostić

PSS leader Bogolja Karić also enjoyed himself on this beach, but, unlike Popović, who was sunbathing only in his swimsuit, the businessman was caught in full gear – with a red cap on his head, glasses and a purple T-shirt and shorts. Whether his intention was to camouflage himself and enjoy himself in a relaxed way is unknown. Karić, like Popović, did not let go of his mobile phone.

Source: Kurir/Nenad Kostić

